Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market is projected to expand from USD 3.42 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.17 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.13%.

This sector focuses on the outsourced creation of nanoscale delivery mechanisms, including liposomes and lipid nanoparticles, which are essential for improving drug targeting and stability. The market's upward momentum is largely fueled by the growing intricacy of gene therapy and oncology treatments, which prompts pharmaceutical developers to rely on the specialized facilities of external partners rather than building internal capabilities. This dependency is highlighted by significant industry momentum; according to PhRMA, more than 8,000 medicines were in clinical development during 2024, generating continuous demand for sophisticated manufacturing solutions.

Despite this favorable outlook, the industry faces substantial hurdles related to Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) compliance. The intricate physicochemical nature of nanoparticles creates challenges in achieving consistent characterization and scale-up, frequently leading to bottlenecks in the regulatory approval timeline. These technical difficulties require advanced analytical capabilities, which limits the pool of qualified vendors and drives up development expenses for innovators. As a result, meeting these stringent compliance requirements stands as a critical barrier that could potentially hinder the rapid expansion and scalability of these specialized services.

Market Drivers

The surging growth of gene therapy and mRNA pipelines acts as a major engine for the Global Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market. As these cutting-edge modalities progress from research phases to commercialization, the necessity for lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to ensure effective intracellular delivery has escalated, triggering a simultaneous rise in the need for specialized manufacturing capabilities. This trend is supported by substantial financial investment; the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine reported that investments in the cell and gene therapy sector reached $15.2 billion for the year 2024 as of December 2025. Such strong capital support fuels a wide range of clinical initiatives requiring premium nanoscale formulations, with long-term commercial promise further emphasized by Evonik's September 2025 estimate that the lipid nanoparticle market will hit US$2.3 billion by 2032.

Simultaneously, the increasing tendency to outsource complex nanoparticle formulations is fundamentally altering market mechanics. Synthesizing polymeric and lipid nanoparticles involves elaborate physicochemical procedures demanding exact control over stability and particle size, competencies that are often too resource-heavy for pharmaceutical innovators to sustain internally. Consequently, organizations are frequently allying with Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) to utilize their regulatory knowledge and specialized infrastructure. The success of this shift toward external production is demonstrated by the robust financial results of top providers; according to Recipharm, the company announced a record revenue of €827 million for 2024 in March 2025, marking a 7% annual increase fueled by sustained demand for its comprehensive manufacturing and development services.

Market Challenges

Strict Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) regulations overseeing nanoparticle production represent a significant obstacle to the Global Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market's expansion. Nanoparticles exhibit complex physicochemical properties - such as surface charge, size distribution, and encapsulation efficiency - that are exceptionally hard to regulate when moving from lab-scale prototypes to commercial batches. This lack of predictability often results in manufacturing variations, making it difficult for CDMOs to adhere to the rigorous quality benchmarks mandated by regulatory agencies, which in turn stalls product release.

As a result, these failures in technical execution lead to prolonged development schedules and higher failure rates for pipeline assets. Innovators encounter considerable financial jeopardy as projects suffer delays or rejections stemming from insufficient characterization data, effectively shrinking the number of viable programs that graduate to profitable commercial manufacturing agreements. This arduous landscape is highlighted by recent industry data; according to the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, the overall clinical development success rate for investigational drugs fell to a historic low of just 6.7% in 2024, a decline largely attributed to the growing complexity of modern therapies. Such elevated attrition rates critically restrict the supply of approved products ready for outsourced production, thereby obstructing the market's rapid scalability.

Market Trends

The shift toward Integrated End-to-End CDMO Service Models is transforming the market landscape as pharmaceutical companies increasingly look to simplify complex supply chains. Traditionally, producing lipid nanoparticles involved coordinating with various vendors for payload manufacturing, lipid synthesis, particle assembly, and fill-finish, a process that created significant technical transfer delays and logistical liabilities. In response, service providers are combining these essential stages into unified offerings, effectively accelerating development timelines for advanced therapeutics. The strategic move toward holistic service integration is evidenced by the massive financial scale of these divisions; according to Lonza Group's 'Updated Comparative Financial Results for 2024' released in May 2025, their Integrated Biologics platform, covering end-to-end modalities, recorded sales of CHF 2.88 billion, highlighting the strong demand for consolidated manufacturing partners.

At the same time, the expansion of capabilities for inorganic and polymeric nanocarrier systems is speeding up to meet the growing pipeline of complex biologic drugs. As the clinical use of mRNA vaccines and gene therapies broadens, contract manufacturers are heavily investing in specialized infrastructure to facilitate the high-volume production of these sophisticated delivery vectors. These capital injections are aimed at boosting technical competencies and physical capacity to manage the complex physicochemical demands of next-generation nanomedicines. This trend is illustrated by recent infrastructure upgrades; according to a CordenPharma article titled 'CDMO Key Platform Investment' from October 2025, the firm detailed a facility expansion adding roughly 900 square meters of GMP-compliant space specifically for manufacturing lipid nanoparticles and other non-viral vectors.

Key Players Profiled in the Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market

Catalent

Lonza

Evonik

Particle Sciences

Precision NanoSystems

CordenPharma

WuXi AppTec

Novasep

Formulaction

Curia

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market, by Type:

Lipid

Metal

Others

Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market, by Application:

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Others

Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market, by Manufacturing Scale:

Pre-clinical

Clinical

Commercial

Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market, by End User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Nanoparticle Contract Manufacturing Services Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5.17 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjj2ec

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment