TAB Bank Finishes 2025 Providing 145 Companies with $71.7 Million in Loans for Growth and Operations

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank provided 145 companies with $71.7 million in funding in the fourth quarter of 2025. TAB Bank’s financing solutions include traditional ABL, Hybrid-ABL, factoring, equipment loans, and small business lines of credit—serving companies across manufacturing and distribution, financial services, e-commerce, technology, and transportation and logistics, among other industries. TAB Bank provides essential working capital solutions that help businesses fund growth, strengthen cash flow, and achieve their long-term goals.

Highlights of the Q4 2025 deals include:

$15 million – Gehr Industries, a California-based vertically integrated developer and distributor of copper wire, extension cords, portable power distribution systems, and related electrical accessories.

$9.5 million – Funding numerous companies for their equipment needs.

$8.8 million – Providing almost 50 small businesses with lines of credit and term loans for growth.

$8 million – A capital solutions provider based in Florida.

$7 million – Certified Flux Solutions, a Kentucky-based specialized manufacturer serving the secondary aluminum industry.

$3.5 million – A manufacturer of outdoor electric lighting fixtures and poles based in California.

$2.5 million – A media agency located in Nevada.





TAB’s factoring division continues to grow, with TAB funding credit facilities ranging from $50,000 to $500,000. TAB’s deep industry experience helps small carriers compete with larger operators while creating more consistent, predictable cash flow.

“At TAB Bank, we’re all about providing personalized financial solutions to empower businesses to thrive. Whether businesses need working capital to sustain growth or equipment loans to expand operations, we deliver flexible financing options designed to meet unique needs,” said Justin Hatch, Chief Lending Officer at TAB Bank. “We are proud of our work in Q4 and remain committed to helping companies, especially those in underserved markets, access the capital they need to scale and succeed.”

TAB Bank offers a full suite of commercial financing solutions, including asset-based lending and factoring, equipment financing, term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans. Our specialists work closely with each client to match the right product to their industry, cash-flow needs, and stage of growth. We support businesses with strong credit profiles as well as those that require alternative underwriting and a more customized approach.

About TAB Bank

At TAB Bank, our mission is to unlock dreams with bold financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses nationwide. We are committed to building value in all we do through our innovative banking products. Our dedication drives us to continuously improve, ensuring that we meet the evolving needs of our clients with excellence and agility. For over 27 years, we have remained steadfast in offering tailored, technology-enabled solutions designed to simplify and enhance the banking experience.

For more information about how we can help you achieve your financial dreams, visit www.TABBank.com.

