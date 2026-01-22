$145+ Bn Bus and Coach Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bus and Coach Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Global Bus and Coach Market is projected to expand from USD 91.44 Billion in 2025 to USD 145.83 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.09%. This market involves the engineering, manufacturing, and distribution of high-capacity commercial vehicles intended for public transit, intercity travel, and private charter services. The sector is largely driven by rapid urbanization, which demands efficient mass transportation systems, and by strict government mandates compelling the modernization of fleets to satisfy environmental standards. These foundational drivers create a distinct, long-term basis for demand that differs significantly from temporary trends in passenger comfort or aesthetic design.

However, the substantial capital investment needed to transition to zero-emission powertrains and build the necessary charging infrastructure poses a significant challenge to broader market growth. As reported by the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association, new EU bus sales increased by 9.2% in 2024 compared to the previous year, totaling 35,579 units. Despite this positive regional performance, the high upfront costs associated with electrification continue to be a barrier for operators in price-sensitive markets, potentially decelerating the global pace of fleet renewal.

Market Drivers:

The enforcement of stringent vehicle emission regulations is fundamentally reshaping the Global Bus and Coach Market as governments worldwide impose aggressive decarbonization goals. Policy measures such as low-emission zones and mandates for acquiring zero-emission fleets are pushing manufacturers to shift from internal combustion engines to electric and hydrogen powertrains.

This regulatory pressure is driving actual changes in fleet composition across key economic regions, forcing operators to retire aging diesel vehicles early. For example, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported in October 2025 that while van and truck registrations declined, bus registrations rose by 3.6% in the first three quarters of 2025, with electrically-chargeable buses capturing a 22.7% share. This compliance-driven demand ensures continued investment in green technologies, overriding cyclical economic downturns that might otherwise delay capital-intensive fleet updates.

Simultaneously, rapid urbanization and the growing demand for public transportation act as primary catalysts for market volume growth, regardless of the powertrain type. As metropolitan populations rise, transit authorities face increasing pressure to expand capacity and modernize networks to reduce congestion, leading to higher procurement rates for high-capacity buses. This resurgence in mass mobility is clear in post-pandemic recovery data; the American Public Transportation Association's September 2025 fact book noted that ridership hit 7.66 billion trips in 2024, signaling a robust recovery necessitating fleet expansion. Consequently, major OEMs are seeing stable order books, as evidenced by Daimler Buses recording a strong sales result of 26,646 buses in 2024, a 2% increase over the previous year, according to a May 2025 report by Truck & Bus Builder.

Market Challenges:

The significant capital investment required to transition to zero-emission powertrains and establish the necessary charging infrastructure is a critical factor hindering the wider expansion of the global bus and coach market. Operators face a dual financial burden, as they must cover the high upfront costs of electric or hydrogen vehicles while also funding complex grid upgrades and charging stations. This financial pressure is particularly severe for private carriers and public agencies with limited budgets, often compelling them to postpone fleet renewal programs or reduce procurement plans. As a result, the high cost of complying with environmental mandates effectively acts as a brake on consistent market volume growth.

This economic strain has led to observable volatility in vehicle registrations, disrupting the sector's recovery momentum. Market performance has fluctuated as operators struggle to manage these capital demands. For instance, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association reported in 2025 that new EU bus registrations fell by 4.4% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2024. Such periods of contraction underscore the fragility of market demand when it is heavily reliant on expensive technological shifts, demonstrating how the financial barriers of electrification directly impede the industry's ability to sustain steady growth.

Market Trends:

The deployment of Autonomous and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems is progressing from controlled pilot programs to viable public road integration, driven by the need to improve operational safety and address chronic driver shortages. Manufacturers are aggressively incorporating Level 4 automation capabilities into transit platforms, allowing vehicles to navigate complex urban environments and mixed traffic without constant human intervention. This technological advancement enables fleet operators to optimize labor allocation and lower accident-related costs, bringing the technology closer to commercial scalability. For example, according to Busworld Europe in May 2025, the Karsan Autonomous e-ATAK became the first autonomous bus to receive Level-4 testing approval for public transport use in Hannover, marking a significant regulatory breakthrough for the European market.

At the same time, the integration of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Technology is gaining momentum as a crucial complement to battery-electric solutions, particularly for intercity and high-end coach segments where range anxiety and refueling downtime are major constraints. Unlike battery-dependent models that require long charging sessions, hydrogen fuel cell vehicles offer operational continuity similar to legacy diesel fleets, making them essential for long-haul routes that need rapid turnaround times. This shift is fueling targeted research and development to maximize powertrain efficiency for extended travel. As reported by Sustainable Bus in April 2025, Wrightbus announced a £25 million R&D investment, committing £5 million specifically to develop a hydrogen-powered coach capable of traveling up to 1,000 km on a single refuel, directly addressing the endurance needs of long-distance operators.

Key Players Profiled in the Bus and Coach Market:

Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd.

Daimler Truck Holding AG

Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co. Ltd.

MAN Truck and Bus SE

Tata Motors Limited

AB Volvo

Ashok Leyland Limited

Marcopolo S. A.

Scania AB

NFI Group Inc.

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Bus and Coach Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Bus and Coach Market, by Vehicle Type:

Bus & Coach

Bus and Coach Market, by Transportation Type:

Intracity

Intercity

Bus and Coach Market, by Fuel Type:

Diesel

Petrol

Alternative Fuel

Electric Bus

Hybrid

Fuel Cell Bus

Bus and Coach Market, by Length:

6-8m

8-10m

10-12m

Above 12m

Bus and Coach Market, by Seating Capacity:

Up to 30

31-40

41-50

Above 50

Bus and Coach Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $91.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $145.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g69mqv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment