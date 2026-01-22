PureSky Energy Launches Twin Community Solar Farms in Corinth, NY – Expanding Clean Energy Access with Inclusive Low-Income Participation

CORINTH, N.Y., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureSky Energy today announced the commercial operation of its Heath Brook and Sand Brook community solar projects in Corinth, New York. The two solar farms – which together total approximately 12.92 MWdc (about 5 MWac each) – are now delivering clean, renewable power to the grid.

Heath Brook Solar Highlights: Location: Corinth, New York

Corinth, New York Capacity: 6,589 kW DC

6,589 kW DC Solar Panels: 12,090 high-efficiency units

12,090 high-efficiency units Estimated Annual Generation: 9,541,000 kWh

9,541,000 kWh Homes Powered Annually: Approximately 1,370

Approximately 1,370 Annual CO₂ Reduction: 15,525,869 lbs

15,525,869 lbs Estimated 30-Year Customer Savings: $3,970,699 Sand Brook Solar Highlights: Location: Corinth, New York

Corinth, New York Capacity: 6,334 kW DC

6,334 kW DC Solar Panels: 11,622 high-efficiency units

11,622 high-efficiency units Estimated Annual Generation: 9,286,000 kWh

9,286,000 kWh Homes Powered Annually: Approximately 1,355

Approximately 1,355 Annual CO₂ Reduction: 15,349,999 lbs

15,349,999 lbs Estimated 30-Year Customer Savings: $3,925,720

Combined, Heath Brook and Sand Brook will generate around 18.8 million kWh of electricity per year, enough to power ~2,725 homes annually, while offsetting over 30 million pounds of CO₂ emissions each year (equivalent to removing more than 3,100 cars from the road). Over their 30-year lifetime, the projects are expected to provide nearly $8 million in utility bill credits to local subscribers.

Both Corinth solar farms participate in the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA’s) Inclusive Community Solar Adder program, which incentivizes projects to serve low-to-moderate income communities. Under this program, 60% of each project’s capacity is reserved for LMI subscribers – meaning a majority of the solar energy is allocated to households that meet certain income eligibility criteria. By dedicating the majority of capacity to LMI customers, the Heath Brook and Sand Brook projects are delivering clean energy savings to those who need it most. PureSky worked closely with local organizations and used a simplified enrollment process to ensure that qualifying families could easily sign up and start saving.

“We’re proud to flip the switch on these solar farms in a way that truly includes everyone in our community,” said Nicholas Topping, VP Community Solar of PureSky Energy. “The transition to clean energy must be equitable. By dedicating a portion of each project’s capacity to low-income subscribers, we’re ensuring that hundreds of local families who need relief the most are directly benefiting through lower electric bills. Heath Brook and Sand Brook demonstrate that renewable energy projects can deliver tangible financial benefits to underserved households while also advancing a cleaner grid for New York.”

The launch of these two projects highlights PureSky Energy’s growing contribution to New York’s solar portfolio and its commitment to affordability and energy accessibility. By pairing state-of-the-art solar technology with an inclusive subscription model, Heath Brook and Sand Brook are bringing cost-effective renewable power to a broad cross-section of the community – including low-income families, local small businesses, and even large anchor institutions. This approach reflects New York’s emphasis on “energy justice” – ensuring the economic and environmental advantages of clean energy are enjoyed by all, especially historically underserved groups.

PureSky Energy invites interested residents and businesses in upstate New York to learn more about community solar and how to participate. With the Heath Brook and Sand Brook farms now operational, subscribers are starting to see credits reflecting solar production on their utility statements.

For more information on PureSky’s community solar programs, visit PureSkyEnergy.com/community-solar.

Media Contact:

Janet Janzen: marketing@pureskyenergy.com

About PureSky Energy:

PureSky Energy is a leading developer, owner, and operator of US community solar, C&I and storage projects with headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Since entering the US market in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its scale and currently operates a portfolio with generation capacity of approximately 241 MW across 52 sites or under-construction projects expected to be completed in the short term. The company has a large pipeline of solar and battery storage projects across existing and new US markets, placing the platform in a primary position within the distributed generation market. The company’s mission is to make clean energy accessible and aﬀordable to local communities across the United States, while shaping a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/062a9a9f-35c6-4806-8e5d-db774e76fd36

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82615cef-67bf-4934-848c-352aec4b700b