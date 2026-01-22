Germany Freight and Logistics Market Report 2026-2031 - E-Commerce Boosts Germany's Parcel Delivery to 54 Items Per Capita

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Freight and Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Germany freight and logistics market is projected to expand from USD 221.37 billion in 2025 to USD 227.99 billion in 2026, with expectations to reach USD 264.17 billion by 2031, demonstrating a 2.99% CAGR during 2026-2031. This growth, albeit moderate, underscores a mature ecosystem adapting to e-commerce fulfillment demands, export-centric manufacturing corridors, and compliance with the European Green Deal, which increases carbon costs for road transport. Rail incentive packages, totaling EUR 1.7 billion (USD 1.9 billion) by 2030, alongside carbon prices of EUR 55 (USD 60.7) per tonne, drive shippers towards intermodal solutions while relying on road transport for short-haul flexibility.

The courier, express, and parcel (CEP) segment thrives on an 87% online-shopping penetration rate, achieving a parcel density of over 54 items per capita. Automation investments in urban areas are on the rise, driven by the escalating demand for faster deliveries. A noteworthy driver shortage, projected at 70,000 vacancies by 2025, increases wages and prompts the adoption of route optimization software and autonomous yard tractors.

The Germany Freight and Logistics Market Report is segmented by: industry (Agriculture, Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Mining & Quarrying, Trade, and Others) and logistics functions (CEP, Freight Forwarding, Transport, Storage, and Other Services). Market forecasts are provided in USD value terms.

E-commerce B2C Parcel Boom

Germany's e-commerce penetration reached 87% in 2024, fostering a robust last-mile network with average deliveries of 54 per resident. Major players like Amazon Fresh and Rewe have expanded, pushing grocery platforms to grow by 23% year-over-year. The adoption of tram-based deliveries and micro-depots in metropolitan areas is augmenting delivery efficiency. Parcel integrators are implementing high-speed sorting and adding electric delivery vans to align with low-emission-zone mandates, highlighting the strategic importance of technology in CEP operations.

Manufacturing Export Resilience

Despite global volatility, German factories exported EUR 1.56 trillion (USD 1.72 trillion) worth of goods in 2024. Automakers have optimized supply chains, integrating tier-1 suppliers within 500 km of assembly plants, improving logistical efficiency. Specialty machinery and chemical sectors secure long-term rail contracts, achieving a 15% boost in wagon turnaround rates and shielding against diesel fluctuations.

Driver Shortage and Aging Workforce

Germany faces 70,000 driver vacancies by 2025, with a significant portion of the workforce over 55. Companies offer increased wages and incentives to attract new drivers, but regulatory and lifestyle barriers persist. Temporary solutions include staggering delivery windows and increasing rail usage until automation or immigration address these challenges.

Other factors explored in the report include:

3PL Outsourcing Expansion

EU Green Deal-Driven Modal Shifts

Increasing Road Tolls and Carbon Pricing

Segment Analysis

In 2025, manufacturing held a 28.37% market share, equating to USD 62.81 billion. This segment's durability stems from Germany's automotive and machinery expertise. Meanwhile, wholesale and retail trade, though smaller, sees a 3.18% CAGR from 2026-2031 due to omnichannel demands. Construction logistics depends on heavy-load trucking and precise on-site coordination, while agriculture benefits from cold chain capabilities during peak periods. Energy transitions shift focus from traditional sectors to renewable components, enhancing demand for specialized logistics.

The freight transport sector, maintaining a 59.29% share in 2025, faces dynamic shifts with CEP expected to grow at a 3.44% CAGR (2026-2031), driven by e-commerce. Warehousing adapts by increasing safety stock resilience against supply disruptions, while freight forwarding leverages multimodal tools to support exporters without asset ownership.

Germany continues prioritizing value-added logistics services such as kitting, returns processing, and light assembly. Domestic CEP controls a 66.56% share, but cross-border growth surges within the European market. Diverging trends unfold in freight transport, with carbon taxes impacting bulk trucking while specialized routes sustain stable revenues. Strategic 3PL consolidation strengthens leverage over market integrators and terminals.

Market Drivers E-Commerce B2C Parcel Boom Manufacturing Export Resilience Growing 3PL Outsourcing Among Mittelstand EU Green Deal-Linked Modal Shift Incentives On-Demand Warehousing Platforms Scaling Up OEM-Backed Battery-Logistics Corridors for EV Supply Chains

Market Restraints Driver Shortage and Ageing Workforce Rising Motorway Tolls and Carbon Pricing Limited Urban Consolidation Hubs Inland Waterway Low-Water Disruptions

Technology Innovations in the Market

