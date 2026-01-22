Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Trends and Expansion Forecast 2026-2031 | Asia-Pacific Leads E-Pharmacy Growth, Overhauling Direct-to-Consumer Distribution Frameworks

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Logistics - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is projected to grow from USD 591.48 billion in 2026 to USD 772.38 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 5.47%. This expansion is fueled by the increased proliferation of biologics, stringent serialization mandates, and a shift toward direct-to-patient delivery models that necessitate precision in distribution. Strategic capital investment by global integrators, combined with the rising adoption of e-pharmacy and advancements in temperature-controlled infrastructure, are driving demand for end-to-end, compliant supply-chain solutions.

Technology like IoT sensors, blockchain traceability, and AI-driven network optimization plays a significant role in mitigating temperature excursions and counterfeit risks. As sustainability becomes paramount, logistics providers are shifting towards intermodal and ocean transportation to reduce emissions, creating new service opportunities. Despite facing price pressures from cold-chain energy costs and regulatory compliance, these challenges drive investment in low-carbon packaging, regionalized inventories, and alternative fuels, thereby broadening the market.

Expansion of Online Pharmacies

The surge in online medicine ordering necessitates innovative delivery networks to maintain 2C-8C conditions. In Asia-Pacific, digital payments and telehealth platforms expand parcel services, while U.S. providers enhance last-mile visibility. Stringent track-and-trace regulations differentiate operators offering real-time data. As e-pharmacy volumes increase, network redesign accelerates, improving medication adherence and boosting demand.

Rising OTC-Medicine Demand & Chronic-Disease Burden

With less-stringent handling needs, OTC medicines allow cost-efficient transport. However, growing chronic diseases require continuous replenishment, pressuring logistics flows. Automation technologies optimize asset utilization and service quality, while hybrid models sustain profitability in the pharmaceutical logistics market.

High Cost of Temperature-Controlled Distribution

Cold-chain failures incur significant costs, driving innovation in low-carbon solutions. Despite these innovations, overhead remains high, constraining smaller players. Efforts to reduce cost-per-shipment via advanced refrigerants and reusable totes continue, though wide adoption is gradual due to initial costs.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints:

Biologics and vaccine cold-chain demand

Outsourcing to 3PL/4PL specialists

Complex global compliance standards

Segment Analysis

Transportation accounted for 51.40% of 2025 revenue, highlighting its role as the market's backbone. Road freight dominates regional flows, with air freight key for long-haul biologics. Sustainable ocean transportation grows in importance, driven by GDP-compliant solutions.

Value-added services grow at 4.42% CAGR, including labeling and packaging solutions. Demand accelerates in Asia-Pacific, with manufacturers seeking partners for regulatory compliance across languages and data integrity requirements.

Geography Analysis

Europe's 31.70% 2025 revenue share benefits from robust GDP enforcement and infrastructure investments. North America's market is bolstered by serialization maturity and public-sector funding. Asia-Pacific leads growth with a 5.02% CAGR, driven by China's and India's production capacities and government incentives for cold-chain upgrades.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis 4.5 Regulatory Landscape 4.6 Technological Outlook 4.7 Porter's Five Forces 4.8 Impact of COVID-19 & Geo-Political Events

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD) 5.1 By Service Type 5.2 By Mode of Operation 5.3 By Product Type 5.4 By Geography

6 Competitive Landscape 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook 7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS

FedEx

Nippon Express

World Courier

SF Express

CEVA Logistics

DSV

Kerry Logistics

C.H. Robinson

Lineage Logistics

United States Cold Storage

Americold Logistics

Nichirei Logistics Group

Kloosterboer

NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

VersaCold Logistics Services

Rhenus Logistics

Cencora

