Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Soap Dispenser Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Electronic Soap Dispenser Market is projected to expand from USD 1.25 billion in 2025 to USD 1.79 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 6.12%. This market encompasses sensor-based devices that dispense foam or liquid soap without contact, effectively reducing cross-contamination risks in institutional, commercial, and residential settings.

Growth is chiefly underpinned by stringent global infection control standards and the operational requirement for automated, high-volume restroom solutions that guarantee reliable sanitation. Data from the American Cleaning Institute indicates that in 2025, 97% of survey participants recognized hygiene and cleaning as vital for public health, with 61% emphasizing handwashing as a key wellness practice. This deep-seated consumer focus on sanitation acts as a core catalyst, pushing facility managers to implement touchless technologies that meet elevated public health demands.

Nevertheless, a major hurdle restricting wider market growth is the high upfront investment and recurring maintenance required for electronic units relative to manual options. The necessity for regular battery changes and the risk of technical sensor failures create ongoing operational demands that can burden the budgets of smaller businesses. These financial and functional challenges often deter adoption among price-sensitive purchasers in developing regions, posing a significant barrier to the universal implementation of automated hygiene infrastructure.

Market Drivers

The global increase in awareness regarding hand hygiene and infection control serves as a primary driver for the electronic soap dispenser market, prompting facility managers to adopt automated solutions to reduce pathogen spread. This intensified focus stems from ingrained public expectations for sanitary spaces, where touchless systems are considered crucial protections against cross-contamination in busy institutional and commercial environments. According to the Bradley Corporation's May 2025 'Healthy Handwashing Survey,' 79% of Americans indicated they wash their hands more thoroughly or frequently during seasonal virus outbreaks, highlighting the essential need for accessible hygiene infrastructure. Furthermore, operational urgency is heightened by the reputational dangers of substandard facilities; Tork's July 2025 global survey on public restroom hygiene reveals that 52% of visitors react negatively, such as leaving bad reviews or avoiding a venue, after encountering a poor restroom environment.

Concurrently, the growing preference for refillable and sustainable dispenser solutions is influencing procurement strategies and product innovation within the sector. With corporate sustainability targets becoming more ambitious, manufacturers are designing devices that optimize energy use and minimize plastic waste without sacrificing functionality.

This trend is visible in the creation of dispensers aimed at reduced environmental impact and circularity. For example, the '2023-2024 Sustainable Value Report' from GOJO Industries in April 2025 notes that their newly introduced touch-free dispenser system uses 30% less plastic and lowers greenhouse gas emissions per refill by 38% relative to conventional models. These innovations meet the dual market demand for environmental stewardship and high-performance hygiene, encouraging buyers to substitute legacy systems with eco-efficient options.

Market Challenges

The substantial upfront costs and continuous maintenance associated with electronic soap dispensers pose a major financial barrier to wider market acceptance. In contrast to manual options that entail minimal capital investment and almost no technical maintenance, sensor-based units require a premium initial expenditure that complicates purchasing for facility managers with tight budgets. This economic gap is widened by recurring operational costs specific to automated systems, such as the frequent need for battery replacement and the skilled labor needed to fix sensor issues. As a result, the total cost of ownership for electronic models is significantly higher than for traditional counterparts, causing hesitation among budget-conscious buyers who must prioritize immediate liquidity over upgrading their hygiene infrastructure.

This financial strain directly impedes growth by limiting the serviceable market largely to premium commercial establishments, effectively sidelining a large portion of small-to-medium enterprises and cost-conscious institutions. The resistance to shifting toward automated solutions is supported by recent industry data highlighting these budgetary constraints. According to the 2024 In-House/Facility Management Benchmarking Survey, 58% of facility managers cited the high expense of implementing new technology as a significant operational worry, with 18% explicitly noting that such investments are beyond their current financial reach. These figures emphasize how fiscal restrictions create a hard limit on market expansion, compelling many facilities to delay the adoption of touchless sanitation technologies despite the known hygiene advantages.

Market Trends

The incorporation of IoT for remote fleet management is transforming the operational structure of the global electronic soap dispenser market by substituting reactive maintenance with data-driven accuracy. Facilities are increasingly utilizing smart dispensing systems fitted with internet-connected sensors that track battery status and soap levels in real-time, sending alerts to custodial staff only when intervention is needed. This transition significantly reduces labor waste and guarantees uninterrupted availability in high-traffic areas. As reported by Kimberly-Clark Professional in their March 2025 press release regarding 'Restroom Management Technology,' the implementation of Onvation SmartFit sensor technology has allowed commercial facilities to achieve up to a 90% reduction in time spent on janitorial duties by removing the need for unnecessary manual dispenser inspections.

At the same time, there is a growing inclination toward automatic foam dispensing technology, spurred by the dual needs for superior user experience and cost control. This trend is defined by the broad acceptance of bulk, top-fill foam systems that free facility managers from costly, proprietary cartridge contracts while lowering water usage through pre-lathered delivery. The market is seeing a swift shift toward these flexible units, which merge touchless hygiene with significant economic advantages. According to Bobrick Washroom Equipment's December 2024 announcement regarding their new automatic top-fill soap dispensers, the adoption of these advanced bulk dispensers enables facility managers to realize cost savings of 80% or more compared to traditional proprietary soap cartridge systems.

Key Players Profiled in the Electronic Soap Dispenser Market

Toto Ltd.

American Specialties, Inc.

Umbra LLC

Simplehuman

Orchids International

Toshi Automation Solutions Limited

Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

Shenzhen SVAVO Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Zaf Enterprises

GOJO Industries, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Electronic Soap Dispenser Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Electronic Soap Dispenser Market, by Raw Material:

Plastic

Steel

Others

Electronic Soap Dispenser Market, by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Electronic Soap Dispenser Market, by Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Electronic Soap Dispenser Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1.79 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be8h2a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment