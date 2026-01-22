Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Volumetric Video Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Volumetric Video Market is projected to expand from USD 3.47 Billion in 2025 to USD 15.34 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 28.11%

This technology, which captures three-dimensional spaces, objects, or people, enables six-degree-of-freedom viewing on immersive headsets and flat screens. The market's growth is largely fueled by the integration of mixed reality in entertainment and the demand for realistic remote training in industrial sectors. According to the XR Association's 2024 data, 81% of manufacturing decision-makers consider immersive technologies vital for the future, underscoring strong enterprise demand. Furthermore, the global rollout of high-speed 5G networks is facilitating the transmission of these data-heavy assets for real-time applications.

However, the market faces a significant hurdle due to the immense data volume and processing power required to generate and distribute high-quality volumetric content. The production workflow demands expensive server-grade rendering and substantial storage infrastructure, creating a high financial barrier for smaller organizations. This reliance on costly computational resources limits the scalability of volumetric solutions, often confining widespread commercialization to well-funded entertainment studios and specialized corporate entities rather than enabling mass-market accessibility.

Market Drivers

The market is being reshaped by a surging demand for immersive 3D content in sports and entertainment, shifting viewership from passive 2D broadcasts to interactive spatial experiences. Broadcasters are increasingly using volumetric capture to offer "free viewpoint" video, allowing fans to watch matches from any angle to deepen engagement and create new revenue streams. For instance, Sony Electronics announced in July 2024 a partnership with the NFL to deploy Hawk-Eye tracking and 'Beyond Sports' visualization, converting live action into immersive content. Similarly, The Walt Disney Company invested $1.5 billion in Epic Games in 2024 to build an open entertainment universe, signaling strong confidence in the future of interoperable 3D content.

Simultaneously, expanding applications in medical imaging and tele-surgery are driving market maturity by extending volumetric video into critical enterprise workflows. Healthcare providers are using volumetric rendering to transform 2D CT and MRI scans into interactive 3D holograms, enhancing pre-operative planning and remote collaboration. A key development occurred in March 2024 when Siemens Healthineers launched the 'Cinematic Reality' app for Apple Vision Pro, allowing surgeons and patients to view realistic anatomical renderings in real-world environments. These innovations reduce cognitive load for physicians and demonstrate the high value of volumetric video in improving clinical outcomes.

Market Challenges

A primary impediment to the Global Volumetric Video Market is the massive data volume and computational intensity needed to produce and distribute high-fidelity assets. This technical bottleneck creates a substantial financial barrier, as the workflow requires enterprise-grade rendering capabilities and extensive storage that are prohibitively expensive for small-to-medium enterprises. Consequently, the market remains concentrated among large technology corporations and well-funded studios, stifling broader adoption in cost-sensitive sectors like education and independent media. This necessity for specialized, high-cost resources limits the technology's accessibility, preventing it from becoming a mass-market standard.

To quantify this infrastructure burden, the Volumetric Format Association reported in 2024 that uncompressed volumetric video data rates can range from 600 megabits per second to over 1 terabit per second, depending on scene complexity. Managing such throughput requires advanced compression standards and robust, high-bandwidth processing environments that many organizations cannot sustain. This operational complexity restricts the deployment of volumetric video to controlled, high-budget environments, thereby slowing the overall growth trajectory of the global market.

Market Trends

The integration of Generative AI is revolutionizing the production pipeline by automating the complex processes traditionally associated with 3D asset generation. While volumetric capture historically required laborious manual cleanup, new AI-driven workflows allow creators to rapidly synthesize, texture, and animate high-fidelity models from sparse inputs. This automation is essential for scaling the technology to broader industrial applications by significantly reducing time-to-market. According to Unity's 'Gaming Report 2024' released in March 2024, 62% of game studios have adopted AI solutions to improve workflows, indicating a widespread industrial shift toward automated content pipelines that benefits the volumetric video ecosystem.

Another emerging trend is the development of high-fidelity digital humans for virtual service, driven by the convergence of volumetric rendering and large language models to create empathetic, interactive avatars. These digital entities are increasingly deployed in service roles to address labor shortages and reduce costs in sectors like healthcare. This economic viability was highlighted in a March 2024 announcement by NVIDIA and Hippocratic AI, which revealed that their co-developed digital nursing agents could operate at approximately $9 per hour compared to the $90 hourly cost of human nurses, demonstrating significant return on investment potential for enterprise services.

Key Players Profiled in the Volumetric Video Market

Microsoft Corporation

Intel Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Unity Technologies

Canon Inc.

4D View Solutions

IO Industries Inc.

Stereolabs Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Volumetric Video Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Volumetric Video Market, by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Volumetric Video Market, by Application:

Sports

Events

Entertainment

Medical

Education and Training

Signage and Advertisement

Others

Volumetric Video Market, by Content Delivery Mode:

Projectors

AR/VR Head-mounted Display (HMD)

Smartphones

Volumetric Displays

Volumetric Video Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $15.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 28.1% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uid3sm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment