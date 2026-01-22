Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Charging Site Energy Management Systems Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The charging site energy management systems market is witnessing significant growth, projected to expand from $2.77 billion in 2024 to $3.42 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 23.4%. Factors contributing to this upward trend include the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, demand for efficient charging infrastructure, integration of renewable energy sources, government incentives, and the need for energy optimization at charging sites. By 2029, the market is expected to reach $7.83 billion, driven by urbanization, the electrification of transport networks, and investments in smart grid infrastructure.

Key market trends encompass advancements in AI-driven energy optimization, integrated solar-and-storage charging solutions, bidirectional charging technology, and real-time energy monitoring software. The deployment of renewable energy is a catalyst for market growth, with the International Energy Agency projecting an increase in global renewable capacity from 683 GW in 2024 to nearly 890 GW by 2030, propelled by solar and wind expansions. SolarEdge Technologies, an industry leader, launched a solar-powered EV charging solution in May 2025, enhancing energy independence with real-time energy monitoring and intelligent energy balancing.

In April 2024, SolarEdge Technologies acquired Wevo Energy to expand its capabilities in large-scale EV charging infrastructure. Wevo's AI-powered software platform, known for managing extensive energy operations, is expected to bolster SolarEdge's offerings. Other prominent industry players include Tesla Inc., ENGIE SA, Siemens AG, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, and ABB Ltd.

North America remains the largest region in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region. The market covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa, including countries like the USA, Canada, China, India, Germany, and France. However, international trade tensions, particularly with increased U.S. tariffs affecting utility sectors, are anticipated to influence market dynamics, possibly affecting project timelines and costs.

This market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the charging site energy management systems, detailing market sizes, regional shares, and competitive positioning. It also includes insights into market trends, opportunities, and challenges, offering strategic recommendations for businesses to navigate the fast-evolving landscape. As the industry adapts to changing trade environments, stakeholders must prioritize domestic sourcing, digitalization, and efficient innovations to maintain competitiveness and regulatory compliance.

The market's growth prospects are promising, with the ongoing transformation in energy management systems underscoring the shift towards sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

The Charging Site Energy Management Systems Global Market Report 2025 equips strategists, marketers, and senior managers with essential insights needed to evaluate this rapidly expanding market. The report, focusing on robust market growth, outlines key trends set to define its evolution over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Achieve a global perspective with the most comprehensive market report spanning 15 geographies.

Evaluate the influence of macro factors including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, post-pandemic supply chain realignments, inflation, fluctuating interest rates, and evolving regulations.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for strategic investment opportunities.

Leverage forecast data and understand the market drivers for a competitive advantage.

Gain insights into customer behavior from the latest market shares.

Benchmark against key competitors and enhance performance analysis.

Utility in supporting presentations with high-quality, reliable data and analysis.

Receive real-time updates with an included Excel data sheet and dashboard for comprehensive analysis.

Description:

The report seeks to identify the largest and fastest-growing markets for charging site energy management systems, assessing their relationship with the broader economy, demographics, and related markets. It examines future market-shaping forces such as technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer preference changes.

The report encompasses market characteristics, dimensions of growth, segmentations, regional and national breakdowns, competitive landscapes, and strategic market dynamics. Tracing historic and forecasted growth geographically, it provides a detailed analysis of the market's landscape.

Market size analysis covers both historical growth and forecasts based on technological advancements like AI, automation, macroeconomic factors, and geopolitical events.

Segmentations offer granular insights into sub-markets and applications, noting a market breakdown by geography with comparative growth analyses.

An overview of the competitive landscape summarizes leading companies, market shares, and significant financial transactions shaping the market.

The strategy segment analyzes market recovery post-crisis and proposes growth pathways.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Component: Hardware; Software; Services

By Deployment Mode: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

By Application: Electric Vehicle Charging Stations; Commercial Buildings; Residential Complexes; Industrial Facilities; Other Applications

By End-User: Utilities; Fleet Operators; Commercial Enterprises; Residential Users; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

By Hardware: Electric Vehicle Chargers; Energy Meters; Inverters; Controllers; Sensors; Power Distribution Units

By Software: Energy Management Platforms; Charging Management Systems; Load Balancing Software; Monitoring and Analytics Software; Grid Integration Software; Billing and Payment Software

By Services: Installation and Integration Services; Maintenance and Support Services; Consulting and Optimization Services; Training and Education Services; Managed Energy Services

Companies Mentioned: Tesla Inc.; ENGIE SA; Siemens AG; Panasonic Holdings Corporation; Schneider Electric SE; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Honeywell International Inc.; ABB Ltd.; RWE AG; Eaton Corporation plc; Delta Electronics Inc.; SolarEdge Technologies Inc.; and others.

Geographies: Coverage includes countries like Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, USA, and more, segmented into regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others.

The report is available in PDF, Word, and Excel Data Dashboard formats, delivering a five-year historical and ten-year predictive analysis, providing a comprehensive resource for strategic market decision making.Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.42 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.0% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured



The companies profiled in this Charging Site Energy Management Systems market report include:

Tesla Inc.

ENGIE SA

Siemens AG

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc

ABB Ltd.

RWE AG

Eaton Corporation plc

Delta Electronics Inc.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

AmpEdge Solutions Private Limited

ChargePoint Inc.

Alfen N.V.

Enel X S.r.l.

Calisen Ltd

EVBox Group N.V.

TekMindz Pvt Ltd

YoCharge Pvt Ltd

WiTricity Corporation

Clenergy EV Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zae9h7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment