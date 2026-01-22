Europe Fertilizers Market Report 2026-2031: Shares Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Fertilizers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe fertilizers market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 55.3 billion in 2025 to USD 58.23 billion in 2026, and reaching USD 75.33 billion by 2031, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.29% from 2026 to 2031.

Key drivers of this robust demand include the European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) eco-schemes, the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and significant investments in green-ammonia projects that promise to evolve nitrogen supply chains. Furthermore, the rising adoption of controlled-release and water-soluble fertilizers, increased investments in renewable energy-powered production, and a rebound in cereal acreage following the 2024 price increase bolster market growth. While natural gas price volatility presents cost challenges, producers are mitigating these through vertical integration and renewable feedstock strategies. The market remains fragmented, with the top five companies commanding a minor share of the total market size.

This report segments the market by Type (Complex and Straight), Form (Conventional and Specialty), Application Mode (Fertigation, Foliar, Soil), Crop Type (Field Crops, Horticultural Crops, Turf and Ornamental), and Geography (France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and more).

EU CAP eco-schemes boosting balanced fertilization

The EU is channeling EUR 31 billion annually towards CAP eco-schemes that reward nutrient management plans aimed at reducing nitrogen and phosphorus losses. These incentives promote the use of stabilized nitrogen, controlled-release coatings, and precision tools aligning with environmental objectives. Farmers in France and Germany are upgrading equipment to meet these requirements, enhancing sales of nitrification and urease inhibitors. Fertilizer companies are also adding agronomy services to their product offerings to enhance compliance support.

Surge in specialty fertilizer adoption for precision farming

Innovations in farm technology, including the Copernicus satellite program and on-farm sensors, facilitate variable-rate applications, maximizing nutrient efficiency. Controlled-release and water-soluble formulations outperform traditional products in these environments. With regional blending facilities customizing nutrient profiles to address local deficiencies, producers are capitalizing on demand by offering subscription-based decision-support platforms.

Tightened nitrate and ammonia emission caps

Regulatory changes, such as the Netherlands' nitrogen application caps and Denmark's soil-type quotas, are pushing farmers towards reduced bulk urea purchases and increased reliance on stabilized granular blends. While this transitional phase dampens immediate demand, manufacturers are adapting by developing enhanced-efficiency lines and providing compliance services.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed include:

Rebounding cereal acreage post-2024 price rally

CBAM-driven reshoring of nutrient production

Natural-gas price volatility impacting production costs

Segment Analysis

Straight fertilizers accounted for 76.85% of the market share in 2025, growing rapidly with a 5.58% CAGR. Complex fertilizers are also expanding, driven by labor savings and convenience. Specialty micronutrient blends command a premium as soil tests reveal deficiencies.

With stricter emission rules necessitating nutrient efficiency, ammonium nitrate is favored in emission-sensitive zones. Urea leads in Eastern Europe due to cost considerations. Secondary macronutrients like sulfur are increasingly sought after to alleviate nitrogen uptake limitations.

Conventional formulations dominated the market in 2025, but specialty formulations are gaining traction with a projected 5.72% CAGR through 2031. Controlled-release coatings, water-soluble grades, and liquid formulations support this trend, particularly within greenhouses and variable-rate application environments.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

1.3 Research Methodology



2 REPORT OFFERS



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND KEY FINDINGS



4 KEY INDUSTRY TRENDS

4.1 Acreage of Major Crop Types

4.2 Average Nutrient Application Rates

4.3 Agricultural Land Equipped for Irrigation

4.4 Regulatory Framework

4.5 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.6 Market Drivers

4.7 Market Restraints



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE AND VOLUME)

5.1 Type

5.2 Form

5.3 Application Mode

5.4 Crop Type

5.5 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Key Strategic Moves

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Landscape

6.4 Company Profiles



7 KEY STRATEGIC QUESTIONS FOR FERTILIZER CEOS



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Yara International ASA

OCI Global N.V.

EuroChem Group

ICL Group

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Haifa Group

YILDIRIM Group

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.

Achema AB (Achemos Grupe)

PhosAgro PJSC

Fertiberia, S.A. (Triton)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Uralchem JSC

Timac Agro (Groupe Roullier)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2yj0a2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.