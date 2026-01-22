DTEX Designated as CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) Partner

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX , a leader in risk-adaptive security and behavioral intelligence, today announced that the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) Program has authorized the company as a CVE Numbering Authority (CNA). This designation empowers DTEX to assign CVE identifiers to vulnerabilities within its own products and services, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and proactive insider risk management.

The mission of the Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE®) Program is to identify, define, and catalog publicly disclosed cybersecurity vulnerabilities. As a CNA, DTEX is authorized to assign CVE IDs and publish CVE Records, ensuring that accurate, standardized information is made available to the global security community.

“This milestone underscores DTEX’s commitment to rigorous and transparent vulnerability management,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “This partnership will enable us to expedite the identification and communication of vulnerabilities, ensuring our customers receive accurate, actionable, and timely information.”

The CVE Program is an international, community-driven initiative that relies on its partners worldwide to discover vulnerabilities and assign them CVE IDs. Partners publish CVE Records to provide consistent descriptions, enabling IT and cybersecurity professionals to coordinate efforts, prioritize remediation, and address vulnerabilities effectively. CVE Records feed directly into the U.S. National Vulnerability Database (NVD), accelerating information sharing and incident response.

By joining the CNA program, DTEX gains autonomy in vulnerability handling, minimizing reliance on third parties and reducing delays in critical security communications. This allows DTEX to streamline the identification and publication process, ensuring customers receive timely and reliable vulnerability information. Now with this accreditation, DTEX can coordinate disclosure timelines more effectively, balancing responsible reporting, customer readiness, and risk mitigation.

By publishing CVE records directly, DTEX demonstrates mature vulnerability management posture, reinforcing its commitment to the security of its customers by building trust within enterprise and public sector organizations, supporting compliance initiatives, and strengthening the overall cybersecurity landscape.

This designation aligns directly with DTEX’s broader strategy of insider risk management and zero-trust compliance, solidifying its position as a trusted provider dedicated to protecting clients’ environments from exploitation through timely and informed action.

For timely updates on disclosed vulnerabilities and threat intelligence, visit DTEX’s recent threat advisories here .

About DTEX

DTEX is the leader in risk-adaptive security, unifying human, data, and AI risk through a behavioral intelligence platform. Built for enterprise scale, it detects threats early and prevents breaches. Organizations and governments worldwide rely on DTEX to protect sensitive data, accelerate innovation, and safeguard trust with privacy-by-design telemetry and adaptive controls. The DTEX platform integrates Insider Risk Management, Data Loss Prevention, User and Entity Behavior Analytics, User Activity Monitoring, and AI security into one cohesive solution.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtex.ai

Connect with DTEX: LinkedIn | X | YouTube

Media contact

Caitlin Mattingly

dtex@teamhighwire.com