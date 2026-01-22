FOOD NETWORK JOINS SIXTHMAN’S CHEFS MAKING WAVES PRESENTS: BOBBY FLAY & FRIENDS AS TITLE SPONSOR OF 2026 CRUISE

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sixthman, the leader in immersive festivals at sea, is proud to announce Food Network, the leader for culinary entertainment, as the title sponsor for Chefs Making Waves Presents: Bobby Flay & Friends which sets sail November, 6-11, 2026. Delivering an unparalleled gourmet adventure at sea on Norwegian Joy, the experience will feature a prestigious lineup of Food Network stars including Bobby Flay, Scott Conant, Antonia Lofaso, Marc Murphy, Ayesha Nurdjaja, Damaris Phillips, Michael Voltaggio, Brooke Williamson and Zac Young.

The exclusive, five-day cruise is packed with unique culinary experiences, behind-the-scenes access and memorable moments that only happen when the world’s best chefs and food fans come together. Food Network’s sponsorship will elevate the onboard experience, bringing signature programming, fan-favorite talent and surprise epicurean moments throughout the voyage.

“With Food Network as title sponsor of Chefs Making Waves, we’re putting fans at the heart of the action, inviting them to taste, learn and connect with their favorite chefs like never before,” said Karen Bronzo, Chief Global Marketing Officer, US Networks & News, Warner Bros. Discovery. “From culinary icon Chef Bobby Flay to the next wave of culinary innovators, this cruise will be an unforgettable celebration of food, flavor and fun.”

Through this sponsorship, Food Network’s Chefs Making Waves is set to be the most dynamic and diverse culinary celebration in Chefs Making Waves history. The cruise will offer exclusive workshops, interactive tastings and one-of-a-kind dining experiences on board.

More specifically, guests will enjoy:

Celebrity chef curated dining experiences

Daily cooking and mixology demonstrations

Wine and spirits tastings, themed parties and immersive Q&As

A guaranteed reservation at The Bobby Flay Residence, featuring a menu fully curated by Food Network star Chef Bobby Flay

Port excursions in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and George Town, Cayman Islands, alongside culinary stars

Access to Norwegian Joy’s first-class entertainment including 13 bars, 11 restaurants, waterslides, a casino, go-karts, mini golf, Vibe Beach Club and a world-class spa

Food Network’s Chefs Making Waves is poised to be the ultimate culinary vacation—whether you’re seeking gourmet inspiration, relaxation, adventure or a combination of all three. For more information or to book your culinary adventure, visit www.chefsmakingwaves.com.

About Sixthman

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired

vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 495,000 guests on over 215 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands. These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman’s domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022. In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. 2026 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us at www.sixthman.net.

About Food Network

Food Network is a unique lifestyle network, website and magazine that connects viewers to the power and joy of food. The network strives to be viewers' best friend in food and is committed to leading by teaching, inspiring, empowering and entertaining through its talent and expertise. Food Network is distributed to more than 58 million U.S. households with a social footprint of 77 million, while Food Network Magazine reaches 14.3 million readers. Food Network is part of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world’s most differentiated and complete portfolio of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products which also include: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Film Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit www.wbd.com.

