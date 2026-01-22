Westwood One to Broadcast NFL Championship Sunday, Presented by Intuit TurboTax

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media’s Westwood One, one of America’s largest audio networks and the official audio partner of the National Football League, will present live play-by-play coverage of NFL Championship Sunday, presented by Intuit TurboTax, on January 25.

In the first of two highly anticipated championship showdowns, the New England Patriots battle the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship at Empower Field at Mile High. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with the winner claiming the coveted Lamar Hunt Trophy. Westwood One’s live coverage begins at 2:00 PM ET.

The excitement continues Sunday evening as the Los Angeles Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship at Lumen Field in Seattle. The victor will hoist the prestigious George Halas Trophy, and Westwood One brings you every moment of the action with live coverage starting at 6:30 PM ET.

This season marks Westwood One’s 39th consecutive year as the official audio partner of the NFL.

The complete broadcast schedule follows:

AFC Championship at 2:00 pm ET

New England Patriots @ Denver Broncos

Broadcast Announcers: Ryan Radtke & Mike Golic

Sideline Reporter: Laura Okmin

NFC Championship at 6:30 pm ET

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks

Broadcast Announcers: Kevin Harlan & Kurt Warner

Sideline Reporter: Ross Tucker

For the 17th consecutive season, Scott Graham will host Westwood One’s pre-, half-, and post-game coverage for NFL Championship Sunday.

Westwood One will broadcast every NFL postseason game, from Wild Card Weekend through Super Bowl LX, on approximately 500 radio stations nationwide as well as on westwoodonesports.com, the Westwood One Sports App, SiriusXM, NFL+, and via the NFL App.

