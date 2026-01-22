Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Methanol Global Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global green methanol market is experiencing rapid growth with projections indicating an increase from $1.55 billion in 2024 to $1.96 billion in 2025, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.2%. This surge is driven by the rising adoption of renewable fuels, government incentives, and an increasing demand particularly from the marine and transportation sectors. Significant growth is also anticipated as the market is expected to reach $4.91 billion by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 25.8%. Factors propelling this growth include investments in green hydrogen, advancements in carbon capture technologies, and robust policy support aiming for net-zero emissions.

Key industry trends shaping the future include technological advancements in carbon capture and utilization, the integration of green methanol in maritime fuel applications, innovations in electrolysis and synthesis processes, and bio-based methanol production pathways. The rising prevalence of renewable energy sources plays a pivotal role in this growth. As of March 2024, reports by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) highlighted an 8.7% increase in US renewable energy capacity, illustrating the expanding reliance on clean energy.

Companies such as Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd. are at the forefront of innovative projects, utilizing dual-carbon conversion technology to enhance production efficiency. This approach, using both carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide as feedstocks, reduces energy consumption while improving carbon utilization. Additionally, Methanex Corporation's acquisition of OCI Global's international methanol business for USD 2.05 billion marks a strategic expansion to include low-carbon assets, reinforcing its status in the green methanol market.

Prominent market players include Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Eni S.p.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., and more. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region led the market in 2024, with North America poised as the fastest-growing region. Countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and India are pivotal in this sector's expansion. However, rapid changes in trade policies, particularly between the U.S. and China, might impact the market. Intensifying tariffs could disrupt specialty chemicals production, prompting companies to innovate bio-based alternatives and form alliances to mitigate economic impacts.

Green methanol, produced from renewable sources such as biomass and green hydrogen, serves as a low-carbon alternative to fossil fuels. It's crucial in sectors like transportation and power generation, facilitating a shift towards a carbon-neutral economy. The main products include e-methanol and biomethanol, sourced from CO? emissions, municipal waste, and other biomaterials. Products are distributed via direct sales, distributors, and online platforms, finding applications in marine fuel and agricultural sectors.

The market comprises sales of components like electrolyzers and methanol synthesis reactors. Overall, the green methanol market's outlook is positive, with a promising trajectory driven by innovation, regulatory support, and a global push for sustainable energy solutions.





1) By Type: E-Methanol; Bio Methanol

2) By Feedstock: CO2 Emissions, Municipal Solid Waste, Agricultural Waste, Forestry Residues, Other Feedstocks

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online Sales

4) By Application: Marine Fuel, Transportation, Power Generation, Agriculture

5) By End-User Industry: Automotive, Aerospace, Shipping, Energy and Utilities

1) By E-Methanol: Solar, Wind, Hydropower, Geothermal Production

2) By Bio Methanol: Agricultural, Forestry Residue, Municipal Waste, Biogas Production

Companies Mentioned: Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Eni S.p.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., Thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG, Johnson Matthey plc, Andritz AG, KBR Inc., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Methanex Corporation, Haldor Topsoe A/S, Sodra Skogsagarna ekonomisk forening, Alberta-Pacific Forest Industries Inc., Enerkem Inc., HIF Global Holdings Ltd., Liquid Wind AB, European Energy A/S, Avaada Energy Private Limited, Proman AG, GIDARA Energy B.V., SunGas Renewables Inc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $4.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jx4ttq

