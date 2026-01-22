Global Wood Bio-Products Market to Surpass USD 787 Billion by 2035

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wood Bio-Products Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Product, Type of Distribution Channel, Type of Deployment Model, Type of Application, Type of End User, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecast" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global wood bio-products market is projected to grow significantly, expanding from USD 330.7 billion in the current year to USD 787.4 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.06% during the forecast period.

Wood Bio-Products Market: Growth and Trends

Wood bio-products, derived from wood components like cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin, are seeing increased demand due to their sustainability benefits. These products, spanning bioenergy, biochemicals, engineered wood, and packaging materials, are gaining traction as eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fossil-based materials. The adoption of circular economy models is further promoting the reuse and recycling of wood materials, thereby reducing waste and improving bioproduct quality. Rising demands for sustainable materials in various sectors enhance the appeal of wood bio-products.

Urbanization drives the demand for engineered wood in construction, promoting eco-friendly materials in infrastructure projects. These factors together are anticipated to fuel significant growth in the wood bio-products market.

Wood Bio-Products Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Product: The market is divided into finished wood products, manufactured wood materials, and wood processing. Finished wood products currently lead due to high demand in the commercial and residential sectors. Manufactured wood materials are expected to grow faster during the forecast period, driven by usage in construction.

Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel: The market is classified into online and offline channels. Presently, offline channels dominate, as buyers often prefer to assess the quality of wood products in person. However, online channels are poised for higher growth due to their convenience and enhanced accessibility for bulk orders through specialized portals.

Market Share by Type of Application: The residential application segment currently holds the majority share owing to the extensive use of wood bio-products in construction and furniture. Meanwhile, commercial applications are predicted to grow faster, supported by increased utilization in office and retail spaces.

Market Share by Type of End User: Sectors such as construction, packaging, and others are key end-users. Construction currently leads, fueled by green building initiatives. Packaging is set to grow faster due to sustainable packaging trends.

Market Share by Geographical Regions: North America currently holds the largest market share, but Asia is expected to grow the fastest due to rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Wood Bio-Products Market: Research Coverage

The report offers an extensive analysis of the wood bio-products market, covering:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: Detailed assessment of key segments including type of product, distribution channel, application, end-user, and geographical regions.

Detailed assessment of key segments including type of product, distribution channel, application, end-user, and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: Comprehensive analysis based on company size, year of establishment, headquarters, and ownership structure.

Comprehensive analysis based on company size, year of establishment, headquarters, and ownership structure. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of leading market players.

In-depth profiles of leading market players. Megatrends & Patent Analysis: Evaluation of ongoing industry trends and patent activities.

Evaluation of ongoing industry trends and patent activities. SWOT & Porter's Five Forces Analysis: Strategic analyses highlighting competitive dynamics.

Strategic analyses highlighting competitive dynamics. Value Chain Analysis: Detailed examination of market phases and stakeholders.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are active in the wood bio-products market?

Who are the leading market players?

What factors influence market evolution?

What is the current and projected market size and growth rate?

How are opportunities distributed across key segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

Provides a comprehensive market analysis and revenue projections for market leaders and new entrants.

Insight into competitive dynamics aids in strategizing market positioning and building go-to-market strategies.

Highlights key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges to inform strategic decisions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Arauco

Borregaard

Canfor Sappi

Domtar

Enviva Partners

Georgia-Pacific

Holmen

HS Timber

Huber Engineered

JELDWEN

Kruger

Louisiana-Pacific

Metsa

PPG

Renewables

Resolute Forest

Stora Enso

The Sherwin-Williams

UFP Industries

UPM-Kymmene

West Fraser Tiber

Weyerhaeuser

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/657s2g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.