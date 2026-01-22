Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market is projected to expand from USD 3.39 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.28 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.66%.

Defined as electronic access mechanisms that allow drivers to unlock and start vehicles without physical keys, these systems rely on radio frequency or Bluetooth signals exchanged between a user credential and the automobile. This market growth is largely underpinned by rising consumer expectations for seamless operational convenience and the automotive sector's broader evolution toward connected and autonomous frameworks that require robust digital authentication, factors which are pushing passive entry features from luxury segments into high-volume mass production.

However, market growth faces significant obstacles due to cybersecurity weaknesses, specifically the susceptibility of these systems to signal relay attacks where criminals amplify key fob transmissions to gain unauthorized access. This technical vulnerability severely undermines consumer trust and increases insurance liabilities. As reported by the 'General German Automobile Club (ADAC)' in '2024', a security evaluation of roughly 700 vehicle models featuring keyless entry demonstrated that almost all could be illicitly opened and driven away using basic range extenders, with only those systems utilizing ultra-wideband technology proving resistant to such theft.

The rapid adoption of smartphone-integrated digital key solutions is fundamentally transforming the Global Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market, as automakers focus on aligning vehicle access with personal mobile ecosystems. This momentum stems from a drive to substitute physical fobs with virtual credentials housed in mobile wallets, permitting users to unlock and start their cars using near-field communication (NFC) or Bluetooth protocols. Such integration not only elevates user convenience but also enables advanced functionalities like remote key sharing and fleet management; for instance, Samsung Electronics announced in a November 2024 press release titled 'Samsung Wallet Adds Digital Key for Select Audi Vehicles' that it had expanded its platform to support Audi models, enabling hands-free access via ultra-wideband standards on Galaxy devices.

Concurrently, technological progress in ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity is propelling market development by resolving critical security flaws found in conventional radio frequency systems. By employing time-of-flight calculations to accurately verify the physical proximity of a credential, UWB technology effectively neutralizes the signal relay attacks that compromised earlier passive entry generations, rapidly moving this security feature from a premium option to a standard necessity. According to the 'The state of UWB in 2025' article by Pozyx in March 2025, around 6% of global vehicle shipments in 2024 featured UWB capabilities, and the effectiveness of these measures was highlighted by the National Insurance Crime Bureau in 2025, which noted a 17% decrease in United States vehicle thefts in 2024 attributed to the broader use of these anti-theft technologies.

The growth of the Global Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market is notably constrained by cybersecurity vulnerabilities, specifically the exposure of radio frequency transmissions to signal relay attacks. As manufacturers strive to standardize passive entry capabilities across mass-market vehicles, the relative simplicity with which criminals can amplify signals to illegally access automobiles has generated a significant lack of consumer confidence. This insecurity compels original equipment manufacturers to divert resources toward engineering complex defensive measures rather than focusing on widespread market adoption, effectively delaying the introduction of these technologies into more affordable vehicle segments.

Moreover, the rising incidence of these sophisticated thefts has disrupted the insurance frameworks essential to vehicle ownership. Insurance providers are forced to raise premiums for vehicles featuring vulnerable systems, which inflates the total cost of ownership and consequently suppresses consumer interest. According to the 'Insurance Bureau of Canada' in '2024', auto theft claims amounted to a financial burden of 1.5 billion dollars in 2023, marking a record high for the industry; this significant financial liability establishes an unfavorable economic climate for keyless technology adoption, directly obstructing market expansion.

The adoption of Biometric Authentication Technologies is fundamentally progressing the Global Automotive Keyless Entry Systems Market by transitioning access methods from physical tokens to immutable biological traits. This trend employs mechanisms such as fingerprint scanners, facial recognition, and iris authentication to establish a highly secure entry layer that resolves the weaknesses of standard radio frequency fobs while permitting immediate driver identification and triggering personalized settings like seat position and infotainment choices. The industrial momentum of these advanced sensing capabilities is highlighted by Smart Eye's April 2025 press release, 'Smart Eye Secures 200 MSEK Design Win Deal,' which reported 361 design wins from 23 original equipment manufacturers, demonstrating the massive scale at which automakers are integrating intelligent interior sensing and authentication into future vehicle designs.

Simultaneously, the convergence with Connected Car Personalization Ecosystems is reframing the digital key as a comprehensive identity tool rather than merely an access device. This shift is propelled by the necessity for interoperable standards that enable smartphones and wearables to operate across various vehicle makes, thereby supporting features such as remote virtual key sharing and portable driver profiles. As the industry aligns on these protocols, the digital key acts as the foundation for a wider connected experience that integrates the automobile into the user's broader digital existence; this collaborative effort was underscored by RFID Journal in January 2025 in the 'Car Connectivity Consortium Continues to Drive Innovation in Vehicle Connectivity' article, noting that the consortium had exceeded 300 members, signaling deep cross-industry dedication to establishing global standards for secure, interoperable vehicle-to-device connectivity.

