Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV); Integer Holdings Corp, (NYSE: ITGR); Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR); and Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS): Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV)

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), on or near the Company’s March 28, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coreweave-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, you can participate in the underlying class action.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), via certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had overstated CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) Defendants materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that CoreWeave’s reliance on a single third-party data center supplier presented for CoreWeave’s ability to meet customer demand for its services; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWV), on or near the Company’s March 28, 2025 IPO, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/coreweave-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

#CoreWeave #CRWV $CRWV

Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, it is alleged that the Company failed to disclose that: (1) Integer materially overstated its competitive position within the growing EP manufacturing market; (2) despite Integer’s claims of strong visibility into customer demand, the Company was experiencing a sustained deterioration in sales relating to two of its EP devices; (3) in turn, Integer mischaracterized its EP devices as a long-term growth driver for the Company’s C&V segment; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Integer Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ITGR), shares prior to July 25, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/integer-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #ITGR $ITGR #IntegerHoldings

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) - Securities Fraud Class Action Reaches Settlement:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) as a securities fraud class action has now reached a settlement. The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) who have held shares since before October 7, 2020, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lifecore-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action against Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) and certain of its officers has reached a settlement . The underlying class action Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lifecore maintained deficient internal controls over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company issued several financial statements that were inaccurate and would need to be restated; (iii) Lifecore's purported remediation efforts with respect to the foregoing deficiencies were ineffective; (iv) all of the foregoing impaired Lifecore's ability to timely file periodic reports with the SEC in compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements; (v) accordingly, the Company's financial position and/or prospects were materially overstated; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Lifecore and individual defendants have entered into an agreement in principle with the plaintiffs to settle the class action.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) shares prior to October 7, 2020, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/lifecore-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

#LFCR $LFCR #Lifecore

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/varonis-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between February 4, 2025, and October 28, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), through certain of its officers, provided investors with materially false or misleading information concerning Varonis’ expected annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, confidence in the Company’s ability to maintain ARR projections while converting both its federal and non-federal existing on-prem customers to the software-asa-service (“SaaS”) alternative offering. Such statements were made while failing to disclose material adverse facts concerning the true state of Varonis’ ability to convert its existing customer base; notably, that it was not truly equipped to convince existing users of the benefits of converting to the SaaS offering or otherwise maintain those customers on its platform, resulting in significantly reduced ARR growth potential in the near-term. When Varonis announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a significant miss to ARR and reducing its projections for the full fiscal year 2025, the stock suffered a massive single-day decline of over 48%.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS), prior to February 4, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/varonis-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased shares between February 4, 2025, and October 28, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

#Varonis #VRNS $VRNS

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com