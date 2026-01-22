Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ophthalmology PACS Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Ophthalmology PACS Market is projected to expand from USD 141.64 Million in 2025 to USD 210.78 Million by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.85%.

Ophthalmology Picture Archiving and Communication Systems are specialized digital platforms developed to acquire, store, retrieve, and manage ophthalmic diagnostic images, such as fundus photographs and optical coherence tomography scans, within a unified interface. The primary factors driving this market include the urgent need for improved workflow efficiency in high-volume clinics and the increasing global prevalence of eye diseases, which demands robust data management infrastructures. As noted by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness in 2025, the number of individuals globally affected by vision loss is expected to reach 1.8 billion by 2050, highlighting a critical need for scalable imaging solutions.

A significant barrier to market growth is the ongoing challenge of limited interoperability among legacy ophthalmic devices, which often rely on proprietary data formats instead of the universal DICOM standard. This technical fragmentation makes it difficult to integrate various imaging modalities with central repositories and Electronic Medical Records, leading to increased implementation costs. Consequently, these issues create data silos that obstruct comprehensive patient care, posing a challenge for healthcare providers attempting to maintain efficient and connected diagnostic environments.

Market Drivers

The increasing prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and vision impairment serves as a major catalyst for the adoption of Ophthalmology PACS, as healthcare providers struggle to manage rapidly growing volumes of diagnostic data. With aging populations and the rise of chronic conditions like diabetes, clinics require robust digital archiving systems to efficiently store and retrieve longitudinal imaging records for effective disease monitoring. This demand is highlighted by the scale of the population requiring regular screening; according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 'Fast Facts: Vision Loss' report from May 2024, approximately 93 million adults in the United States alone are at high risk for serious vision loss, necessitating scalable infrastructure to handle the associated diagnostic workload.

Concurrently, the integration of Artificial Intelligence for enhanced image analysis is driving market evolution by transforming PACS from simple storage repositories into active diagnostic support hubs. Modern platforms are increasingly embedding AI algorithms to automatically detect pathologies such as diabetic retinopathy, thereby reducing manual grading time and errors. A significant advancement was noted by HCPLive in 'Ophthalmology Year in Review: 2024' (December 2024), reporting that the U.S. FDA cleared the first fully autonomous AI for portable diabetic retinopathy screening. This shift toward intelligent care is further evidenced by Topcon Healthcare's 2024 strategic partnership with Microsoft to develop AI-powered, cloud-connected ocular health solutions.

Market Challenges

A substantial barrier to the expansion of the Global Ophthalmology PACS Market is the persistent issue of limited interoperability among legacy ophthalmic devices. Since many diagnostic instruments utilize proprietary data formats rather than the universal DICOM standard, healthcare providers encounter severe technical fragmentation. This disjointed ecosystem prevents the seamless transfer of imaging data into centralized repositories, resulting in isolated data silos that disrupt clinical workflows. When images cannot be easily aggregated or accessed across different systems, the operational value of a PACS solution is significantly reduced, discouraging healthcare facilities from investing in or upgrading these platforms.

This technical incompatibility directly stifles market adoption by inflating implementation costs and administrative burdens, as healthcare organizations prefer solutions that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. The demand for connectivity is substantial; according to the American Medical Association in 2024, 84% of physicians identified effective Electronic Health Record integration as a mandatory requirement for adopting new digital health technologies. Without robust interoperability, ophthalmology clinics remain hesitant to scale their digital imaging capabilities, thereby slowing the market's overall revenue potential and geographic reach.

Market Trends

The shift toward Cloud-Based and SaaS Deployment Models is revolutionizing the Global Ophthalmology PACS Market by facilitating scalable data centralization beyond the physical confines of clinics. As healthcare providers integrate diagnostic imaging from various locations, cloud architectures offer the flexibility required to manage massive datasets without significant on-premise IT investments. This trend is particularly visible in the adoption of platforms built for high-volume screening. According to a July 2025 press release from Topcon Healthcare titled 'Topcon Healthcare Acquires Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems,' their cloud-based retinal screening technology has enabled over 1.8 million screenings and identified more than 279,000 cases of diabetic pathology, proving the capacity of cloud solutions to support large-scale diagnostic networks.

Simultaneously, the expansion of Tele-ophthalmology and Remote Care Capabilities is altering patient management strategies, especially for monitoring chronic conditions. Driven by the need to optimize specialist availability, clinics are increasingly validating hybrid care models where imaging is performed remotely and reviewed asynchronously via PACS integration. These workflows are proving to be clinically reliable alternatives to traditional assessments. For instance, an April 2025 abstract from the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology titled 'Effectiveness of a hybrid telemedicine model in glaucoma management' revealed that approximately 95% of hybrid telemedicine visits resulted in findings and management plans consistent with in-person visits, underscoring the reliability driving the adoption of remote diagnostic services.

Key Players Profiled in the Ophthalmology PACS Market

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Topcon Corp

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Sonomed Escalon

Visbion Ltd.

Eyepacs LLC

VersaSuite

Merge Healthcare Inc.

ScImage Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Ophthalmology PACS Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Ophthalmology PACS Market, by Type:

Standalone PACS

Integrated PACS

Ophthalmology PACS Market, by Mode of Action:

On-premise system

Cloud-based system

Ophthalmology PACS Market, by End-use:

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Others

Ophthalmology PACS Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $141.64 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $210.78 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lih7px

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment