Klarna Group Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Klarna Group plc - KLAR

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until February 20, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR), if they purchased the Company’s securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with Klarna’s September 2025 initial public offering (the “IPO”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York.

Klarna Group and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company materially understated the risk that its loss reserves would materially increase within a few months of the IPO, which they either knew of or should have known of given the risk profile of many individuals agreeing to the Company’s buy now, pay later (“BNPL”) loans; and (ii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times and negligently prepared. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

The case is Nayak v Klarna Group Plc., et al., No. 25-cv-7033.

