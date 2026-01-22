$4.89 Bn eVTOL Aircraft Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eVTOL Aircraft Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global eVTOL Aircraft Market is projected to expand from USD 1.13 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.89 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 27.66%.

These electrically powered vehicles, capable of vertical takeoff and hovering, are designed primarily for urban air mobility and short-range regional transportation. The industry is propelled by the urgent necessity to reduce increasing urban traffic congestion and the aviation sector's dedication to zero-emission operations. Furthermore, significant advancements in battery energy density and distributed electric propulsion are essential enablers, allowing these aircraft to achieve the flight ranges and payload capacities required for commercial viability.

Despite this positive trajectory, the market encounters substantial obstacles related to the intricacies of regulatory certification and the creation of unified safety standards. The abundance of varied technical approaches makes standardization difficult for aviation authorities. According to the Vertical Flight Society, the number of eVTOL concepts tracked in their global directory reached 1,000 distinct designs in 2024. This extensive volume of developmental aircraft underscores the severe fragmentation within the sector, potentially extending the timeline needed to reach the regulatory consensus essential for widespread commercial adoption.

Market Drivers:

An increase in strategic capital investments and partnerships within the aerospace industry is supplying the necessary financial liquidity and technical expertise to commercialize electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles. Major automotive and aviation incumbents are deepening their financial support for startups to hasten manufacturing capabilities and supply chain development. A notable instance of this occurred when Toyota committed an additional $500 million investment to Joby Aviation, according to Joby Aviation in October 2024, to aid the certification and production of its electric air taxi. This funding is crucial as manufacturers aim to meet extensive pre-order lists, evidenced by Eve Air Mobility, which in 2024 reported a backlog of letters of intent for nearly 3,000 eVTOL aircraft, indicating significant potential scale.

Simultaneously, advancements in regulatory frameworks and airworthiness certification standards are transitioning the industry from experimental stages to viable commercial operations. Aviation authorities are defining concrete routes for type certification and production validation, which are essential for mass manufacturing and safe airspace integration. This regulatory progress was highlighted when EHang successfully secured the Production Certificate for its EH216-S pilotless aircraft from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), according to EHang in April 2024. This achievement represents a major move toward large-scale production, offering a clear model for other jurisdictions to develop their own safety and compliance standards for autonomous aerial logistics and passenger transport.

Market Challenges:

The complexities of regulatory certification and the formulation of unified safety standards constitute a significant barrier obstructing the expansion of the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market. This difficulty directly hinders commercialization because the sector's fragmentation, marked by a wide variety of technical approaches, impedes aviation authorities from implementing a standardized compliance framework. Consequently, manufacturers must maneuver through an uncertain and lengthy approval process, delaying market entry and limiting revenue generation despite the abundance of developmental concepts.

This bottleneck results in a sharp contrast between the emerging eVTOL sector and the established aviation industry, which benefits from mature regulatory protocols. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association, the general aviation sector successfully delivered 4,118 certified aircraft globally in 2024. This strong performance underscores that while traditional aerospace manufacturers can reach high shipment volumes due to clear safety standards, the eVTOL market remains largely stuck in the pre-commercial stage. The failure to obtain timely certification for these new aircraft prevents the sector from achieving the operational scale of legacy aviation, thereby stalling the widespread integration of urban air mobility.

Market Trends:

Defense agencies worldwide are emerging as early adopters and primary funders of eVTOL technology, acquiring aircraft for logistics, medical evacuation, and personnel transport to provide manufacturers with essential capital and validation. This trend involves active flight testing and vehicle deliveries to military bases for operational assessment in real-world environments, transitioning from initial research to tangible fleet integration. For example, according to Joby Aviation in their 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Shareholder Letter' released in February 2025, the company confirmed the delivery of its second aircraft to Edwards Air Force Base, signifying a major milestone in its collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense to demonstrate logistics applications.

Meanwhile, infrastructure developers are pursuing a strategy of retrofitting existing heliports and general aviation airports with charging networks and digital management systems, rather than focusing solely on constructing new standalone vertiports, to hasten early market entry. This method facilitates the rapid deployment of multimodal energy solutions capable of supporting both electric aircraft and ground vehicles, significantly lowering the capital expenditure needed for initial commercial operations. Highlighting this growth, according to Vertical Magazine in January 2025, Beta Technologies expanded its infrastructure footprint to 46 sites across 22 states in 2024, proving the viability and scalability of dual-use charging hubs for regional connectivity.

Key Players Profiled in the eVTOL Aircraft Market:

Joby Aviation

Archer Aviation

Lilium

Volocopter

Ehang

Beta Technologies

Wisk Aero

Bell Textron

Airbus

Vertical Aerospace

Report Scope: In this report, the Global eVTOL Aircraft Market has been segmented into the following categories:

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Application:

Commercial

Cargo

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Lift Technology:

Lift Plus Cruise

Vectored Thrust

Multicopter

Others

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Propulsion Type:

Fully Electric

Hybrid Electric

Hydrogen Powered

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Operation Mode:

Piloted

Autonomous

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Range:

Upto 200 Km

201-500 Km

eVTOL Aircraft Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1d6mdv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment