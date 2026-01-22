Franklin Energy Unifies Capabilities as One Integrated Company

PORT WASHINGTON, WISCONSIN, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Energy, a leader in comprehensive energy solutions, announced today the unification of its strategic consulting, program delivery, product solutions, and design/build capabilities into a single, comprehensive Franklin Energy. The move strengthens the company’s ability to help utilities, governments, and businesses navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving energy landscape with greater clarity, speed, and impact.

By bringing together its core pillars, Franklin Energy now offers clients a seamless, end-to-end partnership across the full energy program lifecycle. From strategy and planning through implementation, products, and infrastructure delivery, the unified model is designed to reduce complexity, accelerate results, and deliver measurable outcomes at scale.

This decision reflects intentional transformation, driven by growing client demand for flexible, integrated solutions. As our customers face increasingly complex energy challenges, Franklin Energy has aligned its teams, structure, and capabilities to meet the moment—not as a collection of services, but as one cohesive organization.

“We’ve aligned our strategy, operations, and culture around one clear purpose,” said Terry Sobolewski, CEO of Franklin Energy. “Coming together as one Franklin Energy makes it easier for our clients to benefit from our full value—and to partner with us from strategy through execution, without silos.”

With historic levels of investment in energy infrastructure, evolving policy, and increasing pressure to deliver equitable, scalable solutions, clients are seeking partners who can move seamlessly from insight to action. Franklin Energy’s integrated model enhances the company’s ability to deliver coordinated solutions, deeper insights, and long-term value—while preserving the expertise and customer focus that have long defined its work.

“This isn’t about becoming something new,” Sobolewski added. “It’s about showing up as who we already are—clearly, confidently, and together.”

About Franklin Energy

Franklin Energy is a fully integrated provider of comprehensive energy solutions, combining strategic consulting, program delivery, product solutions, and design/build services. The company partners with utilities, governments, and businesses to advance energy efficiency, electrification, decarbonization and load management at scale. Powered by advanced technology platforms and decades of industry expertise, Franklin Energy delivers measurable impact across the full energy services lifecycle. Founded in 1994, Franklin Energy is committed to protecting communities, strengthening programs, and boldly shaping the energy future. Learn more at www.franklinenergy.com.