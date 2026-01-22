Old National Receives 2026 Trust in Banking Award

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has been named the recipient of the “Customer Confidence Award” as part of Quavo’s 2nd annual Trust in Banking Awards for 2026. The award recognizes the bank with the highest satisfaction rate for client dispute resolution management.

“We’re honored to bestow the Customer Confidence Award to Old National, whose excellence in fair dispute decisions demonstrates a clear commitment to fostering trust and delivering a superior experience to accountholders,” said Quavo Client Account Manager Derrick Donsbach.

Quavo is a leading agentic AI disputes technology partner and strategic advisor for financial institutions.

“Resolving client disputes and fraud concerns quickly and with great care is fundamental to how we support the people and organizations who trust us,” said Old National Chief Operations Officer Jeff Newcom. “We are honored to receive this recognition, because it reflects the urgency and dedication that we bring to protecting our clients and ensuring their issues are resolved with the best possible outcomes.”

The Trust in Banking Awards honors the top 8 financial institutions in the categories of Resolution Rockstar Award (achieving exceptional speed in resolving disputes), Customer Confidence Award (reflecting a high satisfaction rate with investigation outcomes), Swift Solver Award (delivering provisional credits swiftly), Trailblazer in Trust Award (excelling in first-call resolutions), Service Simplified Award (simplifying the claims filing process by delivering a digital-first experience), Efficiency Excellence Award (exceptional operational efficiency and productivity in managing disputes), Accuracy Advocate Award (high success rate in chargeback disputes), and the Flexibility in Action Award (adopting innovative technology with a steadfast focus to empower internal teams and elevate the member experience).

“We are committed to disrupting the fraud and disputes industry through measurable results,” said Quavo CEO & Co-Founder Joseph McLean. “The Trust in Banking Awards recognize institutions that are redefining what’s possible by delivering superior dispute experiences, strengthening accountholder relationships, and advancing transparency through smarter automation and clear, measurable outcomes.”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $72 billion of assets and $37 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light again named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

ABOUT QUAVO, INC.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo’s solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at quavo.com.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com