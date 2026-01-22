Amanda Demanda Law Group Earns Seven Nominations at the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards

MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amanda Demanda Law Group is proud to announce it has received seven nominations for the 2026 Golden Gavel Awards , marking an increase from last year and underscoring the firm’s continued growth and expanding impact in legal marketing and advertising.

The nominations reflect the firm’s strengthened presence across a wider range of media platforms and highlight the creativity, strategy, and execution behind its advertising and brand initiatives.

“Earning even more Golden Gavel nominations this year is incredibly meaningful,” said Amanda Demanda, Founder of Amanda Demanda Law Group. “It speaks to our team’s momentum, innovation, and commitment to raising the bar in everything we do. We’re honored to be recognized for work that continues to evolve and truly resonate.”

Amanda Demanda Law Group’s 2026 Golden Gavel nominations include:

Best Audio / Radio Ad

Best TV Broadcast & Streaming Commercial

Best Hispanic Culture Campaign

Best Billboard Campaign

Best Transit Ad

Best Magazine Ad

Best Digital Ad

The Golden Gavel Awards celebrate excellence in legal marketing and advertising, recognizing law firms that demonstrate creativity, strategic vision, and standout execution across platforms. Winners will be announced on January 27, 2026, at the Trial Lawyers Summit in Miami Beach, Florida, during an evening dedicated to honoring the highest achievements in legal advertising.

Amanda Demanda Law Group looks forward to celebrating alongside industry peers and continuing to push creative boundaries in the year ahead.

About Amanda Demanda

Amanda Demanda is the founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers and a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of Florida’s most visible law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.