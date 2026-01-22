Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta and Noodles Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Pasta And Noodles Market is projected to expand from USD 95.39 Billion in 2025 to USD 121.82 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 4.16%.

These staple food items are generally produced from unleavened dough made of wheat flour, semolina, or rice flour combined with water or eggs, which is subsequently extruded or stamped into diverse forms. Growth in this sector is fundamentally underpinned by the rising consumer requirement for affordable, shelf-stable, and convenient meal solutions, a necessity driven by global urbanization and increasingly fast-paced lifestyles. These factors guarantee steady demand for durable carbohydrate products in both developing and developed nations, ensuring industry growth persists regardless of short-term culinary trends.

However, the market faces significant hurdles due to the fluctuation of raw material costs, specifically for durum wheat, creating supply limitations and financial unpredictability for manufacturers. These economic pressures can impede expansion plans and impact final pricing, potentially limiting product accessibility in markets sensitive to price changes. Despite these obstacles, the sector operates on a massive scale; data from the World Instant Noodles Association indicates that the global demand for instant noodles totaled approximately 123 billion servings in 2024.

Market Drivers:

The acceleration of urbanization and the broadening of modern retail infrastructure are significantly boosting the global appetite for convenient, ready-to-cook meal options. As consumers navigate increasingly busy schedules, they are prioritizing time-efficient food choices, resulting in a continuous rise in the consumption of microwaveable pasta dishes and instant noodles. This pattern is especially prevalent in densely populated Asian regions, where quick meal solutions are essential for the working demographic. The immense scale of this consumption is highlighted by data from the World Instant Noodles Association in May 2025, which revealed that the China and Hong Kong markets alone accounted for roughly 43.8 billion servings in 2024.

Concurrently, there is a rising consumer inclination toward authentic, artisanal, and premium ethnic flavors, driving value growth within established pasta categories. Shoppers are increasingly favoring high-quality "Made in Italy" items and clean-label products that provide better nutritional value and taste compared to standard mass-market options. This demand for quality is strengthening international trade for traditional European manufacturers; for example, a Coldiretti report for World Pasta Day in October 2024 noted that Italian pasta exports rose by 6% in value to 4.1 billion euros in the first seven months of 2024. Reflecting the financial success of companies leveraging both scale and quality, the Barilla Group reported a total turnover of approximately 4.88 billion euros for 2024 in 2025.

Market Challenges:

The instability of raw material costs, especially concerning durum wheat, acts as a major obstacle to the steady growth of the global pasta and noodles sector. This financial volatility interferes with budgeting and compels manufacturers to manage abrupt increases in input costs, which inevitably squeezes profit margins. When environmental conditions lead to inconsistent crop yields, producers face the difficult decision of either absorbing the higher operational expenses or passing them on to buyers. Transmitting these costs can diminish product affordability and suppress demand in price-sensitive areas, thereby limiting the industry's capacity to fully benefit from the growing trend of convenience food consumption.

Recent industry figures regarding severe supply limitations underscore this instability. According to the International Grains Council, global durum wheat production for the 2023/2024 season fell by 10% to 31.4 million metric tons in 2024. Such a reduction in the supply of this critical raw material forces the sector to depend on shrinking inventories, fostering an atmosphere of scarcity. This situation directly hinders the market's ability to execute long-term growth initiatives or sustain competitive pricing, confirming the sector's apprehensions regarding the reliability of its supply chain.

Market Trends:

The market is being transformed by the mainstreaming of functional and high-protein formulations, as health-focused consumers increasingly seek nutrient-rich alternatives to standard carbohydrates. This trend is prompting manufacturers to innovate beyond basic wheat doughs by integrating ingredients such as protein isolates, lentils, and chickpeas to appeal to fitness enthusiasts and those desiring balanced macronutrients. This shift is notably apparent in the diversification of instant noodles, which are transitioning from simple convenience items to functional meal solutions. As reported by the Los Angeles Times in October 2025, Nissin Foods plans to roll out its protein-fortified Kanzen Meal brand to 1,000 stores nationwide by year's end, capitalizing on the rising demand for nutrient-dense convenient foods.

Simultaneously, the adoption of biodegradable and sustainable packaging has emerged as a crucial operational focus, spurred by environmental advocacy and regulatory requirements. Leading industry participants are actively moving away from polystyrene foams and single-use plastics in favor of compostable films and recyclable paper materials to lower their environmental impact. This circular economy strategy is fast becoming a mandatory standard for retaining retail shelf placement and brand loyalty in developed economies. Highlighting the extent of this shift, Premier Foods stated in its 'Enriching Life Plan' in June 2025 that 96% of its packaging portfolio was categorized as reusable, recyclable, or compostable in 2024, signaling a widespread industry dedication to minimizing plastic waste.

Key Players Profiled in the Pasta And Noodles Market:

Barilla Group

Nestle S.A.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd.

Unilever PLC

Campbell Soup Company

Conagra Brands, Inc.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd.

Ebro Foods, S.A.

Pasta And Noodles Market, by Product:

Canned

Dried

Frozen

Pasta And Noodles Market, by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Pasta And Noodles Market, by Sales Channel:

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online

Others (Direct Sales

etc.)

Pasta And Noodles Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $95.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $121.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global

