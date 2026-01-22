The Fertilizers Market in North America 2026-2031: Specialty Fertilizers for High-Value Crops Gain Traction Amid Rising Nutrient Efficiency Demands

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Fertilizers - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America fertilizers market is poised for growth, projecting an increase from USD 63.76 billion in 2025 to USD 66.99 billion in 2026. It is expected to reach USD 85.74 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.06% during the 2026-2031 period. This uptrend is primarily driven by the expansion of corn and soybean acreage, along with enhanced domestic capacity that minimizes import risks. Additionally, advancements in precision agriculture tools are enhancing nutrient use efficiency across approximately 270 million cultivated acres.

Key trends in the market include the increasing adoption of coated and controlled-release products due to tightening environmental regulations. Government incentives are also promoting green ammonia production, creating opportunities for capital investments in low-carbon production assets. Supply chains have become more resilient following earlier transport disruptions, and improvements in logistics continue to make imported potash and phosphates cost-competitive. However, the market remains fragmented due to regional soil variability and crop diversity, which limits product standardization and opens opportunities for specialty blenders and agronomy service firms.

Expansion of U.S. Corn and Soy Acreage

By 2026, corn and soybean plantings are anticipated to reach 96.2 million acres. This increase will drive the need for approximately 180,000 metric tons of nitrogen fertilizer per million acres. The growth is supported by renewable fuel standards and steady export sales, with Iowa, Illinois, and Nebraska being pivotal states due to their low-cost ammonia pipeline networks.

Shift Toward Specialty Fertilizers for High-Value Crops

Specialty fertilizers are increasingly being used by fruit, nut, and vegetable growers, particularly in California's Central Valley. These products offer controlled-release nutrition that aids in maintaining fruit size, color, shelf life, and work with fertigation systems for precise applications. Organic premiums are compensating for the higher cost of these inputs.

Volatile Natural-Gas Prices Impacting Nitrogen Costs

The cost of producing ammonia is heavily linked to natural gas prices, with fertilizers rising and falling alongside fluctuations in Henry Hub futures. This volatility is amplified during seasonal demand surges and pipeline constraints. Despite hedging strategies, farmers face increased prices, particularly in the spring.

Market Segmentation and Growth Drivers

Straight fertilizers held a market share of 79.90% in 2025, primarily due to their widespread use by grain growers seeking reliable and cost-effective solutions. Specialty crops are driving growth in complex blends, which are favored for their efficiency in reducing application passes and labor costs. Potassic grades are also advancing, supported by Canada's potash mines and the enhanced role of potassium in improving drought resistance.

Conventional fertilizers accounted for 82.60% of revenue in 2025, as budget-conscious producers continue to rely on proven methods. However, the specialty segment shows a robust CAGR of 5.55%, influenced by water-quality mandates and labor cost reductions through single-shot programs.

Market Segmentation

The North America Fertilizers Market Report segments by Type (Complex and Straight), Form (Conventional and Specialty), Application Mode (Soil, Foliar), Crop Type (Field, Horticultural Crops), and Geography (United States, Canada, Mexico). The report provides forecasts in terms of value and volume.

