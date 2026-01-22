Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Parking System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Automated Parking System Market is projected to expand from USD 3.58 Billion in 2025 to USD 7.07 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.01%.

These systems utilize mechanical conveyance technology to transport vehicles from entry modules to storage slots without human assistance, thereby optimizing parking density by eliminating the need for driving ramps. Primary growth drivers include accelerating urbanization and critical real estate shortages in dense city centers, which compel developers to maximize utility within limited footprints, alongside sustainability efforts to minimize emissions from idling. According to the National Parking Association, 46% of industry leaders in 2024 identified increasing automation and technology usage as a key opportunity for business growth.

However, market expansion is frequently impeded by the substantial initial capital expenditure required for system design and installation. These high upfront costs, coupled with the technical complexity of ensuring mechanical reliability and preventing operational downtime, create significant barriers to entry. Consequently, many potential investors and property developers hesitate to commit to these systems, as they must carefully weigh the heavy financial outlays and maintenance risks against the potential for long-term returns.

Market Drivers

Rapid urbanization and rising global vehicle ownership are the primary forces propelling the Global Automated Parking System Market. As cities become denser, the link between population growth and vehicle numbers creates severe infrastructure bottlenecks, necessitating solutions that separate parking capacity from land area. This demand is highlighted by high manufacturing output; the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers reported in 2025 that global vehicle production for the prior year was 92.5 million units. Additionally, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association noted that global car sales reached 74.6 million units in 2024, a 2.5% increase, further intensifying the competition for limited urban space.

The second critical driver is the optimization of real estate utilization and developer return on investment (ROI). Automated parking systems (APS) significantly condense parking requirements by eliminating ramps, drive aisles, and passenger clearance zones, liberating valuable square footage for revenue-generating residential or commercial uses. According to Westfalia Technologies, in 2025, automated solutions demonstrated the ability to optimize land usage by up to 60% compared to conventional concrete garages. This efficiency allows developers to maximize yields on high-value urban lots, transforming necessary parking amenities into mechanisms for enhanced project profitability.

Market Challenges

The significant initial capital expenditure required for automated parking systems acts as a formidable barrier to market penetration. Unlike traditional concrete garages, these facilities require expensive precision machinery, advanced software integration, and specialized structural engineering, which drastically inflate upfront construction budgets. Developers often hesitate to commit to such heavy financial outlays, especially when traditional parking structures offer a lower-risk alternative with immediate user familiarity. This reluctance is compounded by technical complexity, where mechanical failures can cause total operational paralysis, a risk not present in static ramps without moving parts.

This financial friction is further exacerbated by ongoing costs for specialized maintenance and the risk of unpredicted downtime, which can erode projected returns on investment. These capital-intensive projects are particularly vulnerable during periods of economic instability. In 2025, the National Parking Association reported that 46% of parking industry professionals cited economic uncertainty as a growing concern. This apprehension directly hampers the market, as high-cost infrastructure investments are typically the first to be postponed or cancelled when fiscal confidence wavers, slowing the broader adoption of the technology despite its spatial benefits.

Market Trends

The integration of Automated EV Charging Infrastructure is becoming a standard operational requirement, fundamentally reshaping the market's value proposition. While charging vehicles within high-density storage racking was historically difficult, new overhead gantry systems and robotic charging arms now deliver power directly to parked vehicles. This convergence addresses user "range anxiety" and allows operators to monetize parking duration more effectively. For instance, Westfalia Technologies announced in May 2025 that their 'WEPLUG Automated Charging System' utilizes overhead robotics to deliver 50kW DC fast charging, capable of bringing most electric vehicles to 80% capacity in approximately one hour without manual intervention.

Simultaneously, the adoption of AGV-Based Robotic Parking Systems marks a structural shift from rigid, heavy-steel architectures to flexible, software-defined logistics. Unlike traditional rail-guided carts that require extensive excavation, Autonomous Guided Vehicles (AGVs) use LiDAR and SLAM navigation to maneuver freely on flat concrete slabs, allowing for irregular layouts and simplified scalability. This approach significantly lowers entry barriers; according to Smart City Korea in December 2024, deploying autonomous mobile parking robots cuts initial installation costs by 20% compared to conventional mechanical systems by eliminating the need for heavy rails and specialized structural engineering.

Key Players Profiled in the Automated Parking System Market

Wohr Parking Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Klaus Multiparking GmbH

CityLift

Robotic Parking Systems Inc.

Westfalia Technologies Inc.

Unitronics

Skyline Parking

LOdige Industries GmbH

Park Plus, Inc.

ShinMaywa Industries, Ltd.

Report Scope

Automated Parking System Market, by End Use:

Commercial Parking

Residential Parking

Automated Parking System Market, by Automation Level:

Fully Automated

Semi-Automated

Automated Parking System Market, by Component:

Hardware

Software

Automated Parking System Market, by Platform Type:

Palleted

Non-palleted

Automated Parking System Market, by Structure Type:

AVG System

Silo System

Tower System

Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System

Puzzle System

Shuttle System

Automated Parking System Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $7.07 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

