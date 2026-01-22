Harbert Management Corporation’s South Bay team announces closing on The Marianne on Inwood

DALLAS and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbert Management Corporation’s (“HMC”) South Bay investment team (“Harbert South Bay” or the “Team”) announced it has recently closed on the development financing of The Marianne on Inwood, a luxury rental, 162-unit seniors housing community in Dallas, Texas.

The Team has partnered with MetLife Investment Management as equity investor, and Lenora Capital, the private investment arm of Brighton Jones as co-general partner, and InterBank as senior lender on the development located just west of the Dallas North Tollway, minutes from the prestigious Highland Park and less than two miles away from both the Southwestern Medical District and Dallas Love Field Airport. Harbert South Bay will partner with Momentum Senior Living as operator. The Marianne will be the seventh Harbert South Bay development to be managed by Momentum Senior Living.

Harbert South Bay has developed over 11,000 units for seniors housing across 83 projects in 15 states since inception. The Team has focused its efforts on ultra-luxury facilities over the last eight years, developing facilities in locations with five-star amenities in high demand, affluent zip codes and limited to no supply. Patrick McGonigle, Harbert South Bay’s CEO, commented, “Following on our Team’s recent success capitalizing The Whitford on Dublin, a 140-unit development in Dublin, CA (January 2025), capitalization of The James, a 350-unit development in Irvine, CA (November 2024) and the completion of The Seville, an 87-unit development in San Clemente, CA (September 2024), the Team is excited to deliver another development to the market.”

McGonigle additionally shared that “The fundamentals in seniors housing continue to show overall strength. We continue to experience leasing velocity and rental rates ahead of projections in our developments. We feel that the time is particularly ripe to execute on new development opportunities.”

The Marianne on Inwood is expected to deliver in 2027. The three-acre community will offer 96 independent living units, 42 assisted living units and 24 memory care units. The Marianne is designed to have an extensive amenity package, which should appeal to the forthcoming wave of Baby Boomer renters. Offering a high-end transitional design with modern touches, The Marianne will include luxury amenities such as multiple dining venues (including private dining), indoor and outdoor pool, wellness facilities including a gym, a hair salon, media lounge, golf simulator, and multiple indoor and outdoor spaces.

Rendering of The Marianne on Inwood in Dallas, Texas

It is located in the heart of Dallas, adjacent to Highland Park, one of the most luxurious and prestigious neighborhoods in the City of Dallas and close to high-end shopping and dining amenities.

About Harbert Management Corporation

Harbert Management Corporation is an alternative asset manager with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of December 31, 2025. Formed in 1993, the firm is privately owned and serves a variety of institutional investors across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, power, seniors housing, growth capital, and credit solutions. For additional information, visit www.harbert.net.

