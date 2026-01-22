North America Leads Global Medical Foods Market & APAC Growing Fastest to 2031 as Worldwide USD 35.52 Mn Opportunities unfold, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global medical foods market is expected to grow from USD 26.32 million in 2025 to USD 27.67 million in 2026 and is forecasted to reach USD 35.52 million by 2031 at a 5.12% CAGR during 2026-2031. The growth is supported by the rising burden of chronic and metabolic disorders, increasing recognition of nutrition as a component of disease management, and expanding use of specialized dietary formulations in clinical care. The market is progressing as healthcare providers increasingly integrate medical foods into treatment plans for patients with specific nutritional requirements that cannot be met through normal diets alone.

Medical foods are formulated for the dietary management of conditions such as metabolic disorders, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal conditions, and age-related nutritional deficiencies. Demand is strengthening hospitals, long-term care facilities, and home care providers to focus on improving patient outcomes through tailored nutritional interventions. Growing awareness among clinicians regarding the role of medical foods in symptom control, recovery support, and quality-of-life improvement continues to support market expansion.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America holds a leading position in the global medical foods market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher awareness of disease-specific nutrition, and strong integration of medical foods into clinical practice. Structured reimbursement environments and widespread availability of specialized nutrition products further support market growth across the region.

Europe represents a significant share of the market, supported by established healthcare systems, aging populations, and increasing emphasis on nutritional management of chronic diseases. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific is emerging as a growth region as healthcare access expands, chronic disease incidence rises, and awareness of clinical nutrition improves among healthcare professionals and patients. Expanding hospital networks and improving home care services are contributing to increased adoption across developing economies.

Emerging Market Trends

Rising Integration of Medical Foods into Clinical Care Pathways

Medical foods are increasingly incorporated into standardized care protocols for disease management. Clinicians are leveraging these products to address condition-specific nutritional gaps, support therapy effectiveness, and reduce complications associated with malnutrition.

Product Innovation and Patient-Centric Formulations

Manufacturers are focusing on developing formulations that improve palatability, ease of consumption, and nutritional precision. Ready-to-consume liquids, powders, and condition-specific formulations are gaining traction, supporting consistent usage across diverse patient populations.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product

Powder

Pills/Tablets

Liquid

Soft-gel Capsules

Other Formats

By Application

Diabetic Neuropathy

Cancer-related Cachexia

ADHD

Alzheimer’s Disease

Metabolic Disorders

Gastro-intestinal Disorders

Chronic Kidney Disease

Other Applications

By Route of Administration

Oral

Enteral

By Patient Group

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/medical-foods-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Competition Outlook

The global medical foods market consists of established nutrition companies and specialized clinical nutrition manufacturers. Competitive strategies center on product innovation, expansion of distribution channels, and collaboration with healthcare providers to strengthen clinical adoption. Companies are also investing in research to develop condition-specific formulations aligned with evolving clinical guidelines.

Major companies include:

Abbott Laboratories

Nestlé Health Science

Danone (Nutricia)

Fresenius Kabi

Primus Pharmaceuticals

