Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Firewall as a Service Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Firewall as a Service Market is projected to expand from USD 3.53 Billion in 2025 to USD 12.35 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 23.21%

FWaaS functions as a cloud-centric network security framework that provides traffic inspection and threat prevention over the internet, eliminating the need for on-premises hardware. Growth in this sector is largely fueled by the urgent need to protect decentralized networks arising from distributed workforces and accelerated enterprise cloud migration. These elements generate a specific requirement for scalable security structures that minimize the maintenance burden and geographical limitations linked to conventional physical appliances.

Nevertheless, swift market adoption is hindered by a scarcity of technical professionals capable of configuring and sustaining these virtualized environments. Shifting away from legacy systems requires specialized skills that numerous internal IT departments lack, which can result in deployment setbacks or incorrect policy settings. According to ISACA, 42% of organizations identified substantial gaps in their cloud computing expertise in 2024. This lack of qualified personnel poses a concrete obstacle to the effective implementation and administration of global Firewall as a Service solutions.

Market Drivers

The rising frequency and complexity of ransomware and cyberattacks act as a major driver for the implementation of Firewall as a Service solutions. With attackers increasingly using encrypted channels to evade standard perimeter defenses, businesses are forced to adopt cloud-native security tools that can inspect high volumes of traffic without causing delays.

This transition is essential for detecting hidden malware and advanced persistent threats that traditional on-premises hardware frequently misses. Data from SonicWall's '2024 Cyber Threat Report' in February 2024 indicates that encrypted threats rose by 117% globally in 2023, emphasizing the critical need for the deep packet inspection features found in modern FWaaS. This increase highlights the market's dependence on cloud-based firewalls for continuous, real-time threat prevention across distributed networks.

Rapid digital transformation and extensive migration to cloud environments also boost the demand for adaptable network security architectures. As organizations move applications and data from central data centers to multi-cloud ecosystems, the inflexibility of physical appliances becomes a disadvantage, requiring agile security layers that accompany workloads.

This operational change fosters the adoption of FWaaS, which provides centralized policy control and smooth scalability for changing environments. According to Fortinet's '2024 Cloud Security Report' from June 2024, 96% of organizations express moderate to extreme concern regarding cloud security, indicating the pressure to protect growing digital footprints. As a result, executives are prioritizing security spending to address these dangers, a sentiment reinforced by Allianz in 2024, where cyber incidents were cited as the top global business risk by 36% of respondents, confirming the strategic necessity of solutions like Firewall as a Service.

Market Challenges

A lack of specialized cybersecurity professionals serves as a significant constraint on the Global Firewall as a Service Market. Although FWaaS architectures eliminate the need for physical maintenance, they create complex virtualized environments that demand high-level cloud expertise for effective configuration. Without staff proficient in cloud-native policy management, companies find it difficult to move away from legacy appliances. This skills gap frequently leads to operational slowdowns, where the failure to correctly adjust security rules results in severe vulnerabilities or network lag, causing enterprises to postpone comprehensive deployment.

This shortage of personnel directly restricts market growth by making advanced security capabilities unreachable for IT departments with limited resources. The danger of misconfiguration arising from insufficient expertise compels many businesses to stick with familiar hardware instead of attempting a cloud migration they are ill-equipped to handle. This persistent gap is underscored by recent industry statistics; according to ISC2, the global cybersecurity workforce deficit hit roughly 4.8 million professionals in 2024, with 67% of organizations citing staffing deficiencies. Such a severe lack of qualified human capital hinders the market from achieving its full potential, as the pace of adoption is limited by the supply of skilled operators.

Market Trends

The merging of Firewall as a Service with Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architecture is radically altering market procurement approaches. Rather than implementing standalone virtual firewalls, businesses are increasingly adopting FWaaS as a central element of integrated cloud-native platforms that combine Secure Web Gateway and Zero Trust features.

This transition is motivated by the need to remove operational complexities and visibility deficiencies resulting from the management of disjointed security tools in hybrid settings. In the 'State of Cloud-Native Security 2024 Report' published by Palo Alto Networks in July 2024, 91% of participants indicated that dependence on point solutions generates blind spots that impair their capacity to assess risk and stop threats. This unification enables companies to apply uniform security policies for all users and locations while lowering the administrative strain of sustaining separate systems.

Simultaneously, the incorporation of artificial intelligence is evolving FWaaS from a static filtering tool into a predictive defense mechanism. Contemporary platforms are integrating machine learning algorithms to automate the detection of threats, facilitating the recognition of zero-day exploits and polymorphic malware that evade conventional signature-based measures.

This technological advancement meets the urgent requirement for rapid mitigation, as AI-powered engines can examine traffic trends and intercept anomalies in real-time without human interference. According to Check Point's '2024 Cloud Security Report' from June 2024, 61% of respondents admitted that their organizations are in the planning or development stages of utilizing AI and machine learning for cybersecurity purposes. This increasing dependence on automated intelligence is becoming a standard prerequisite for enterprises aiming to protect their decentralized networks from complex attacks.

Key Players Profiled in the Firewall as a Service Market

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cato Networks Ltd.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Firewall as a Service Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Firewall as a Service Market, by Service Type:

Traffic monitoring & control

Compliance & Audit Management

Automation & Orchestration

Others

Firewall as a Service Market, by Service Model:

Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

Firewall as a Service Market, by Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Firewall as a Service Market, by Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Firewall as a Service Market, by End User:

BFSI

Education

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Others

Firewall as a Service Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $12.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ivyv80

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment