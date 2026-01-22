Rush Ecosystems Advances Tokenization and Web3 Innovation from El Salvador’s Digital Asset Hub





Top Left to Right: Hector Garcia (PMO), Domenico Marone (CIO), Giancarlo Pablo (CTO), Jose Isart (CFO), Rodrigo Hasbun (CMO).

Bottom Left to Right: Samuel Rosado (COO), Hyuber Delgado (CEO).

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Ecosystems, headquartered in San Salvador, operates as a fully registered and regulated entity under El Salvador’s Bitcoin and Digital Assets Laws. Supported by the country’s regulatory framework, the company focuses on building scalable technological solutions with a strategic emphasis on:

Real-World Asset ( RWA ) Tokenization

) Tokenization Decentralized Finance (DeFi)

Enterprise Web3 tools

Applied AI

Payment Processing

El Salvador has emerged as a global reference point for financial decentralization following its historic adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender. This clarity has attracted international companies and created an environment where blockchain innovation can flourish. Within this landscape, Rush Ecosystems provides solutions for individuals, banks, corporations, investment funds, and foundations seeking transparent, efficient, and compliant digital asset services.

Tokenization

Tokenization stands at the core of the company’s mission. Rush Ecosystems structures income-generating tokenization projects that convert real-world, revenue-producing assets into accessible digital investment instruments.

These initiatives offer:

Transparent entry points

Yield-generating potential

Exposure to regulated blockchain-enabled financial products

By converting operating assets into fractional digital formats, the company promotes more inclusive, secure, and efficient global markets.

Education

Education is also a key pillar of the company’s strategy. Through Rush Academy, the organization offers free and paid programs that make blockchain, tokenization, and digital economy concepts accessible to individuals of all experience levels.

Rush Ecosystems Announces the Development of a Diversified RWA Portfolio Platform

Rush Ecosystems is finalizing the development of its portfolio-building platform, a tool that will allow users to access curated and customizable allocations of tokenized real-world assets. This solution merges traditional investment principles with decentralized technologies to expand access to innovative and regulated financial products.

“Our mission is to democratize investment in real-world assets. Access to high-value opportunities should not be limited to those who hold large amounts of capital. With blockchain, we are enabling broader participation,” said Emanuel Delgado, Global CEO of Rush Ecosystems.





Outlook

The upcoming platform reinforces Rush Ecosystems’ commitment to delivering innovative, compliant, and globally aligned investment solutions. Additional details on active projects and community participation opportunities will be announced soon.

