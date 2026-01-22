Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Shelf Label Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Global Electronic Shelf Label Market is projected to expand from USD 2.89 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.59 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 14.73%.

These systems consist of digital displays located at the shelf edge, designed to automate price and product updates and replace manual paper tagging mechanisms. Growth is primarily fueled by the necessity to cut labor costs linked to physical price changes and the requirement for dynamic pricing agility to align with online channels. This drive toward automation is financially motivated by consumer expectations for accuracy and transparency. According to GS1 US, in 2025, 76 percent of consumers indicated a preference for detailed product information via digital scans, underscoring the need for dynamic shelf-edge displays that facilitate such interactions.

This market expansion faces a significant hurdle due to the substantial initial capital investment needed for setting up hardware and infrastructure. The high costs associated with installation frequently discourage retailers from undertaking large-scale deployments, as they must balance these heavy upfront expenses against projected long-term returns on investment and operational savings, especially within sectors operating on thin margins.

Market Drivers

Rapid retail automation and the digitalization of stores serve as the main catalysts for the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market, spurred by the necessity to modernize physical infrastructures to equal the agility found in e-commerce. Retailers are increasingly adopting shelf-edge technologies to optimize operations, enabling instant pricing updates that would typically demand substantial manual effort.

This trend toward massive deployment is demonstrated by leading industry players engaging in network-wide implementations to ensure long-term efficiency. According to a June 2024 press release titled 'Walmart to expand digital shelf labels to 2,300 stores,' Walmart revealed plans to convert 2,300 locations to digital shelf labels by 2026, indicating a strategic move toward fully automated pricing environments. This momentum is further bolstered by technological standardization; the Bluetooth Special Interest Group's '2024 Market Update' from February 2024 notes that market analysts anticipate 586 million electronic shelf label devices will ship annually by 2028, underscoring the fast-paced global integration of these systems.

Simultaneously, a focus on environmental sustainability and waste reduction has become a crucial driver, urging retailers to swap single-use paper tags for reusable digital solutions. As corporate social responsibility requirements become stricter, the capacity of electronic shelf labels to eradicate paper consumption and the associated carbon footprint of label logistics and printing is highly attractive to eco-friendly enterprises.

This shift provides concrete environmental advantages alongside operational improvements, effectively merging profitability with green initiatives. According to VusionGroup's '2023 Universal Registration Document' published in April 2024, the company stated that its installed base of digital labels allowed retailers to prevent the use of roughly 10,000 tons of paper labels throughout the year. By implementing these systems, retailers not only adhere to tighter environmental regulations but also attract a customer base that places a high value on sustainable business practices.

Market Challenges

The significant initial capital outlay required for establishing hardware and infrastructure poses a major barrier to the growth of the Global Electronic Shelf Label Market. Retailers are required to procure thousands of display units, install necessary wireless transmitters, and update backend systems, leading to substantial upfront costs that complicate budget planning. For companies in highly competitive industries, this high entry cost often exceeds the anticipated long-term operational efficiencies, leading decision-makers to delay or reduce their modernization initiatives to prevent strain on cash flow.

This financial strain is especially severe in the grocery industry, where there is very little room for error in capital expenditure. Retailers dealing with slim profitability are hesitant to sanction extensive technological overhauls that fail to provide an immediate return on investment. According to FMI - The Food Industry Association, the average net profit for food retailers in 2024 was merely 1.7 percent. Such incredibly narrow margins make it challenging for businesses to bear the high installation expenses of electronic shelf labels, which directly impedes market expansion as retailers choose to persist with traditional manual labeling techniques to safeguard short-term liquidity.

Market Trends

The shift toward full-color and high-resolution e-paper displays is fundamentally transforming the functionality of shelf-edge technology, enabling retailers to implement in-store retail media networks. By substituting monochromatic units with vivid, four-color digital tags, stores are able to present high-definition promotional material and brand messaging right at the point of sale, thereby improving the customer experience without incurring the high energy expenses associated with LCD screens. This appetite for enhanced visual capabilities is fueling significant financial growth for manufacturers; according to Pricer AB's 'Annual Report 2023' from March 2024, the heightened interest in its new four-color labels played a key role in raising total net sales by 18.2 percent, reaching SEK 2.68 billion for the fiscal year.

At the same time, the incorporation of cloud-based centralized management platforms is redirecting market focus from pure hardware sales to software-as-a-service ecosystems. Retailers are increasingly adopting intelligent systems that merge electronic labels with computer vision and analytics to automate inventory tracking and minimize out-of-stock situations, thereby depending on powerful cloud infrastructure for real-time decision-making. This strategic progression toward recurring software value is evident in industry results; according to VusionGroup's 'Q3 2024 Sales' press release in October 2024, revenue derived from software and recurring services rose to €41 million in the first nine months of the year, marking a 31 percent increase compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

