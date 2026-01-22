National Advertising Review Board Finds T-Mobile Failed to Comply with Panel Recommendations

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Advertising Review Board (NARB), the appellate advertising body of BBB National Programs, has concluded that T-Mobile US, Inc. failed to comply with the recommendations regarding T-Mobile’s cost savings claims for its cellular service plans.

The underlying National Advertising Division (NAD) proceeding (Case #7415) was brought by competitor Verizon Communications Inc. NAD recommended that T-Mobile discontinue savings claims that appeared in a “Save on Every Plan” brochure, two commercials, “Top Three Plays of the Day” and “Holidays Are Coming in Hot: Families: Save 20%,” a T-Mobile USA press release, and on T-Mobile’s Savings Calculator website.

T-Mobile appealed NAD’s decision to NARB (NARB Panel #7415-340). In the appeal, the NARB panel affirmed NAD’s decision and recommended that T-Mobile discontinue the express savings claims:

“Families can switch and save 20% vs. the other big guys plans plus streaming services.”

“Switch and save versus AT&T and Verizon’s comparable plans plus streaming.”

The NARB panel also recommended that T-Mobile modify its advertising to avoid certain unsupported implied claims. In its advertiser statement, T-Mobile stated that while it “disagrees with the panel’s decision,” it would comply.

Following the decision, Verizon requested a compliance inquiry asserting that T-Mobile’s revised advertising continued to convey the same misleading message that consumers who switch to T-Mobile from Verizon can save 20% and that those savings are achieved through plan costs alone. NARB initiated a compliance review and, in October 2025, recommended that T-Mobile discontinue or modify the claims then under review. T-Mobile agreed to comply (NARB Case #7415-340C).

T-Mobile again revised its price superiority claims. A new version of the 20% claim (save up to 20%) was accompanied by the following disclaimer: “By getting built-in benefits they leave out.”

Verizon subsequently requested a second compliance review, arguing that T-Mobile’s newest version of its cost savings claim reflected “superficial, cosmetic tweaks” and that the “core takeaway” remained unchanged -- that consumers could achieve the touted savings through plan costs alone, independent of any ancillary, optional third-party services. NARB initiated a second compliance review in December 2025.

In its response, T-Mobile argued that it had made substantial changes to its advertising, acted in good faith, and that several challenged advertisements had already been discontinued. T-Mobile also asserted that its new claims were “materially different” from those previously reviewed, and therefore NARB should not conduct a compliance inquiry.

NARB concluded that T-Mobile’s new disclaimer language was not sufficiently clear to put reasonable consumers on notice that the price comparison included the cost of ancillary services beyond basic cellular service.

NARB further concluded that T-Mobile had not made a bona fide attempt to bring its advertising into compliance with the decision and recommendations in NARB Panel 340, even though it had had ample time to comply.

While NARB had initially decided to refer the matter to the FTC, subsequent to sending the compliance decision to T-Mobile, the advertiser advised NARB of T-Mobile’s plans to petition the NAD to re-open the proceeding to evaluate new substantiation for the claims.

