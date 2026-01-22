Fixed Asset Management Software Market Research 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fixed Asset Management Software Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Fixed Asset Management Software Market is projected to experience significant expansion, growing from USD 4.78 Billion in 2025 to USD 9.96 Billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 13.02%

This software serves as a crucial digital solution for monitoring and maintaining an organization's tangible assets across their entire lifecycle, encompassing acquisition, depreciation, and final disposal.

The market is largely driven by the necessity for regulatory compliance and the drive to optimize asset utilization, which urges firms to automate maintenance audits and financial reporting. This demand is further intensified by the need for real-time visibility into equipment location, which supports predictive maintenance and minimizes capital waste. According to MHI, 55% of supply chain leaders reported increasing their investment in technology and innovation in 2024, indicating a robust industrial commitment to modernizing asset infrastructure.

However, a major obstacle to market expansion is the difficulty of integrating these modern solutions with legacy enterprise resource planning systems. Organizations frequently face data silos and technical barriers when trying to establish interoperability between new tracking tools and long-standing operational frameworks. This integration hurdle often results in prolonged implementation schedules and escalated costs, which discourages small and medium-sized enterprises from adopting these digital upgrades.

Market Drivers

The incorporation of AI, IoT, and advanced tracking technologies is fundamentally transforming the Global Fixed Asset Management Software Market by facilitating a shift from reactive repairs to predictive maintenance strategies. These innovations enable organizations to leverage real-time sensor data to construct digital twins, thereby minimizing equipment downtime and significantly prolonging asset lifespans through proactive measures.

This trend is strongly supported by industry-wide investments favoring intelligent infrastructure. As noted by Rockwell Automation in the '10th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report' from June 2025, 95% of manufacturers have invested in or intend to invest in artificial intelligence and machine learning within the next five years to bolster industrial resilience. Such high adoption rates highlight the market's growing dependence on automated tracking tools to ensure continuous monitoring for peak operational efficiency.

Simultaneously, the swift adoption of SaaS and cloud-based asset management solutions is accelerating market growth by overcoming the restrictions associated with rigid, on-premise infrastructure. Cloud platforms provide enhanced scalability and enable seamless data access across multi-site enterprises, directly tackling the legacy system integration complexities that often hinder digital progress. This structural transition is reflected in recent vendor performance; according to IFS's 'Outstanding 2024 Financial Results' press release in January 2025, the company saw a 38% year-over-year rise in cloud revenue, indicating surging industrial demand for flexible digital tools. Furthermore, the broader landscape is rapidly maturing, with the National Association of Manufacturers reporting in their March 2025 'Smart Factories and Digital Production Survey' that 75% of manufacturers now categorize their operations at a midlevel of digital maturity.

Market Challenges

The difficulty of integrating modern fixed asset management software with legacy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems serves as a significant barrier to market growth. As organizations attempt to modernize their infrastructure, they frequently encounter substantial technical challenges in creating seamless data interoperability between new tracking instruments and entrenched operational frameworks. This fragmentation creates data silos where essential asset details - such as maintenance logs and depreciation schedules - remain isolated, undermining the real-time visibility that motivates investment in these solutions. Consequently, the high costs and lengthy timelines necessary to build custom middleware or interfaces deter adoption, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises with restricted IT budgets.

This integration gap directly slows market momentum by stalling digital transformation initiatives. Industrial buyers are often reluctant to commit to upgrades that disrupt existing workflows or demand complex re-engineering, fearing that compatibility issues will result in operational downtime. According to Make UK, 44% of manufacturers cited systems integration issues as a major obstacle to adopting new digital technologies in 2024. This resistance delays the replacement of manual processes, leaving a large portion of the potential market untapped as firms choose to maintain the status quo rather than risk operational instability.

Market Trends

The rise of green lifecycle management and sustainability tools is fundamentally reshaping the market as organizations increasingly prioritize environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements over simple depreciation tracking. This trend compels software vendors to design specialized modules that monitor energy consumption, asset carbon footprints, and circular economy compliance, turning fixed asset registers into central hubs for environmental impact reporting. This shift is driven by the need to operationalize climate strategies, moving beyond passive compliance to active lifecycle optimization that minimizes waste and energy usage. This focus is supported by substantial capital allocation; according to IBM's 'State of Sustainability Readiness Report 2024' from November 2024, 88% of business leaders intend to increase IT investment for sustainability over the next year, emphasizing the vital role of digital tools in achieving corporate green objectives.

Concurrently, the growth of remote access and mobile-first capabilities is empowering frontline workforces by detaching asset management from back-office desktops. This trend enhances accuracy and agility by equipping field technicians with handheld applications that permit real-time data entry, remote diagnostics, and barcode scanning directly at the point of service. By providing immediate access to technical schematics and maintenance history, organizations are reducing administrative delays and improving the quality of data captured during physical audits. The industrial sector is aggressively adopting these mobility solutions to bridge the gap between digital records and physical operations. According to Zebra Technologies' '2024 Manufacturing Vision Study' from June 2024, 70% of manufacturing leaders globally expect to augment workers with mobility-enabling technology, highlighting the widespread shift toward a connected and untethered workforce.

Key Players Profiled in the Fixed Asset Management Software Market

Infor (U.S.), Inc.

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Acumatica, Inc.

Asset Panda, LLC

NVIDIA Corporation

Multiview Corporation

Sage Group PLC

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Fixed Asset Management Software Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Fixed Asset Management Software Market, by Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud

Fixed Asset Management Software Market, by Organization size:

SMEs

Large

Fixed Asset Management Software Market, by Application:

Accounting

Tax management

Fixed Asset Management Software Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $9.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global

