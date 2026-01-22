Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cycling and Skateboarding Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Cycling And Skateboarding Equipment Market is projected to expand significantly, growing from a valuation of USD 73.67 Billion in 2025 to USD 129.87 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 9.91%.

This sector encompasses personal mobility devices, including manual and electric bicycles and skateboards, alongside necessary safety apparel. The industry is primarily propelled by worldwide efforts to enhance urban infrastructure for non-motorized transport and a growing consumer focus on physical health. Data from PeopleForBikes indicates that 112 million Americans participated in bicycling at least once in 2024, a statistic that underscores the strong demand for active transportation options that support both personal fitness goals and environmental sustainability targets.

However, a major obstacle currently hindering market growth is the restriction on discretionary consumer spending resulting from economic instability in key regions. High inflation and increased living costs have diminished purchasing power, leading to inventory surpluses as retailers find it difficult to clear premium stock. This financial strain creates a challenging landscape for manufacturers, who must manage fluctuating operational costs while contending with price sensitivity from buyers who are postponing the purchase of optional equipment.

Market Drivers

A primary catalyst for the Global Cycling and Skateboarding Equipment Market is the increasing consumer emphasis on health and fitness. As individuals prioritize physical well-being to counter sedentary lifestyles, there is a significant rise in the adoption of active mobility devices for both recreation and commuting. This trend is especially visible in the renewed engagement of younger demographics, which helps secure a future customer base; for example, the '2024 U.S. Bicycling Participation Study' by PeopleForBikes in April 2025 noted a 9 percent increase in ridership among children aged 3 to 9, reversing earlier declines. Such engagement points to a long-term expansion of the addressable market as these new entrants eventually mature into buyers of premium equipment.

Concurrently, increased government investment in active transport infrastructure is removing critical barriers related to safety and accessibility. Municipalities around the world are reallocating funds to build protected lanes and storage facilities, directly encouraging equipment ownership among urban residents previously deterred by road safety concerns. Highlighting this need, PeopleForBikes reported in May 2025 that 53 percent of riders fear being hit by cars, emphasizing the urgency for safe networks. Addressing this demand, LocalGov reported in February 2025 that the UK Government confirmed a £291 million investment for active travel initiatives over the next two years, providing the structural support necessary to sustain market growth.

Market Challenges

Economic instability represents a critical barrier to the growth of the Global Cycling and Skateboarding Equipment Market by constraining discretionary consumer spending. As high inflation and elevated living costs erode household budgets, potential buyers are increasingly favoring essential expenditures over optional mobility devices. This reduction in purchasing power forces consumers to delay or forego high-value acquisitions, directly stalling revenue generation for the industry. Consequently, manufacturers and retailers are burdened with stagnant inventory, compelling them to resort to aggressive discounting strategies that severely compress profit margins and disrupt financial planning.

The impact of this economic pressure is clear in the performance of key market regions where reduced consumer confidence has led to significant contractions. According to the ZIV (German Bicycle Industry Association), the total turnover for bicycles and e-bikes in Germany declined by 10.3% in 2024 compared to the previous year, falling to 6.33 billion euros. This substantial drop in revenue, which occurred despite a relatively smaller decrease in unit sales, underscores how price sensitivity and the necessity for markdowns to clear surplus stock are directly diminishing the market's overall financial value.

Market Trends

The integration of AI and IoT into smart safety gear is fundamentally reshaping product value propositions by combining traditional protection with digital connectivity. Manufacturers are increasingly embedding advanced sensors and communication modules into helmets and accessories to utilize features like crash detection and real-time performance analytics that appeal to tech-savvy riders. This trend is driving significant revenue growth as consumers demand devices that enhance situational awareness and synchronize with broader digital fitness ecosystems; for instance, Garmin's February 2025 financial results showed a 32% revenue increase in its fitness segment for 2024, highlighting the robust market appetite for connected technologies.

Simultaneously, the expansion of specialized gravel and bikepacking equipment is capturing a growing demographic of adventure-oriented cyclists seeking versatility beyond paved roads. This segment is fueling the development of durable, high-capacity cargo systems and rugged components designed to withstand mixed-terrain expeditions, effectively bridging the gap between recreational riding and off-grid exploration. Brands focusing on these "adventure-ready" solutions are outperforming the broader market by addressing the specific logistical needs of long-distance touring, as evidenced by Thule Group's 2024 year-end report, which cited a 4.5% increase in net sales to SEK 9.54 billion largely due to premium bike-related products catering to active outdoor lifestyles.

Key Players Profiled in the Cycling And Skateboarding Equipment Market:

Boardriders, Inc.

BikeCo, LLC

SCOTT Sports SA

Endura Limited

GT Bicycles, LLC

Almost Skateboards

Alien Workshop

Decathlon SA

Zero Skateboards

DT SWISS Group

Report Scope

Cycling And Skateboarding Equipment Market, by Type:

Skin Suit

Wrist Guards

Protective Helmet

Knee Pads

Mouth Guard

Others

Cycling And Skateboarding Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Cycling And Skateboarding Equipment Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $73.67 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $129.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khb947

