Wooden Decking Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

The Global Wooden Decking Market is projected to expand from USD 26.45 Billion in 2025 to USD 39.74 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 7.02%

This sector comprises load-bearing exterior flooring systems crafted from natural timber, such as pressure-treated softwood or robust hardwood, intended to extend residential living spaces into the outdoors. The market is chiefly underpinned by the resilience of the global residential construction industry and a persistent consumer drive to increase property value through functional landscaping and home improvements. These structural factors offer a steady demand foundation that surpasses temporary architectural trends or fleeting stylistic preferences.

One major obstacle hindering market growth is the volatility of raw material supply, which causes pricing instability for manufacturers and installers. This limitation is currently observable in key timber-producing regions where output volumes have fluctuated. According to Swedish Forest Industries, the production of sawn softwood was expected to drop by 4 percent in 2024, amounting to roughly 17.1 million cubic meters. Such contractions in the availability of essential lumber resources highlight the difficulties the industry faces in satisfying consistent global demand amidst resource constraints.

Market Drivers

The escalation in residential renovation and remodeling activities, alongside a rising desire for outdoor living areas, acts as a primary catalyst for the global wooden decking market. Homeowners are increasingly expanding indoor living zones into the exterior environment, converting backyards into versatile spaces meant for recreation and social interaction. This movement significantly shapes material selection and project scales, as consumers prioritize durable and attractive structures to improve both lifestyle quality and property value. According to Houzz Inc., in the '2025 U.S. Houzz & Home Study' released in April 2025, decks were recognized as the most frequent outdoor structural project, undertaken by 14 percent of renovating homeowners, emphasizing the strong link between lifestyle-oriented renovation trends and market performance.

The growth of the residential construction sector further solidifies demand, offering a critical foundation for the industry through new housing starts and infrastructure development. As builders incorporate outdoor amenities into standard property designs to attract buyers, the consumption of treated softwood and hardwood materials continues to rise. According to the U.S. Census Bureau in February 2025, residential construction spending reached $917.9 billion in 2024, reflecting a 5.9 percent increase from the previous year. This expansion in the broader construction landscape ensures a steady stream of installation opportunities for decking manufacturers and contractors. Indicative of this sustained activity in the global timber trade, the International Tropical Timber Organization reported in September 2025 that imports of tropical hardwood plywood into the EU and UK region increased by 6 percent during the first five months of 2025.

Market Challenges

The instability of raw material supply constitutes a significant barrier to the advancement of the wooden decking sector. This fluctuation in timber availability directly impacts the manufacturing supply chain, creating unpredictability regarding pricing and inventory levels. When access to essential timber resources becomes inconsistent, manufacturers face increased production costs that are inevitably passed down to distributors and installers. This pricing turbulence makes it difficult for stakeholders to maintain competitive profit margins or provide long-term price guarantees to residential clients, thereby discouraging new project initiations and delaying ongoing construction activities.

These supply constraints are quantifiable in key production zones where output has failed to return to previous levels, leading to tighter global inventory. A reduction in timber yield is directly linked to an inability to satisfy the steady requirements of the residential construction market. According to the European Organisation of the Sawmill Industry, the total production of sawn softwood across its member countries was projected to decline by 1.6 percent in 2024. This contraction in material availability restricts the volume of finished decking products entering the market, ultimately slowing the overall expansion rate of the industry by limiting the physical supply of goods available for installation.

Market Trends

The rising adoption of thermally modified timber is reshaping the market as builders seek durable, non-toxic alternatives to pressure-treated lumber. This process uses heat to alter the chemical structure of the wood, significantly enhancing dimensional stability and decay resistance without the environmental concerns associated with chemical preservatives.

Manufacturers are consequently scaling capacity to meet this specific surge in specification for residential and commercial decking projects. According to EUWID Wood Products, April 2025, in the article 'Thermally-modified timber production up sharply in 2024', the production volume of thermally modified timber increased by 23.8 percent, reaching approximately 285,305 cubic meters in 2024. This substantial growth underscores the industry's pivot towards high-performance, chemical-free material solutions that align with modern longevity requirements.

Simultaneously, the increasing demand for FSC-certified sustainable hardwoods is driving procurement strategies, particularly within the luxury decking segment where tropical species are prized for their aesthetics. Stakeholders are prioritizing materials that offer verified environmental stewardship to mitigate the reputational risks associated with illegal logging and deforestation.

This trend effectively mandates chain-of-custody certification as a prerequisite for market entry in premium developments, ensuring that high-value timber is sourced from responsibly managed forests. According to the Forest Stewardship Council, October 2025, in the report 'FSC Latin America is gaining ground', nearly 18.5 million hectares of forest were certified under FSC standards in Latin America as of 2024. This expansive certification coverage facilitates the reliable supply of verified sustainable hardwoods necessary to satisfy the discerning requirements of the global architectural market.

Key Players Profiled in the Wooden Decking Market

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Weyerhaeuser Company

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Universal Forest Products, Inc.

Metsa Group

Setra Group

James Latham PLC

Cox Industries Inc.

Humboldt Redwood Company

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Wooden Decking Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Wooden Decking Market, by Type:

Pressure Treated Wood

Redwood

Cedar Wood

Others

Wooden Decking Market, by Type of Construction:

New Decks on Existing Constructions

Repairs & Remodelling

New Decks on New Houses

Wooden Decking Market, by Application:

Building Material

Rails & Infrastructure

Wooden Decking Market, by End-User Sector:

Residential

Non-Residential

Wooden Decking Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $26.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $39.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global

