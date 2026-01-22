Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microbiome Sequencing Service Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Microbiome Sequencing Service Market is projected to expand from USD 326.12 Million in 2025 to USD 442.31 Million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.21%.

These services involve the genomic analysis of microbial communities to characterize microorganisms for various industrial and clinical purposes, driven largely by significant cost reductions in advanced sequencing technologies and the increasing demand for precision medicine dependent on microbial data. Underscoring the intense research activity fueling this demand, the European Society of Neurogastroenterology and Motility reported in 2024 that the number of publications regarding the gut microbiome had reached 53,450 over the previous decade, highlighting the strong momentum behind commercial sequencing requirements.

A primary obstacle hindering market growth is the lack of standardized protocols for laboratory procedures and data analysis. Inconsistent methods for DNA extraction and interpretation lead to discrepancies across studies, creating difficulties in validating results and obtaining regulatory approval for diagnostics derived from microbiome data. These variations complicate the scientific landscape, making it harder to establish unified benchmarks necessary for the broader acceptance and application of microbiome sequencing services.

Market Drivers:

Technological advancements in high-throughput metagenomics are fundamentally transforming the global market by boosting data generation capabilities and reducing barriers to entry. The deployment of ultra-high-throughput sequencing platforms has significantly accelerated the processing of microbial DNA, making large-scale population studies economically viable where they were once cost-prohibitive. This surge in data production capacity is driving growth in the service sector as laboratories update their infrastructure to provide deep metagenomic analysis efficiently. For instance, in its June 2025 '2024 Corporate Social Responsibility Report', Illumina noted that 10 human genomes were sequenced every minute on their platforms throughout 2024, demonstrating the massive scale of modern genomic throughput that enables providers to deliver deeper insights at competitive prices.

A second major catalyst is the expansion of microbiome-based drug discovery and therapeutics, which necessitates specialized sequencing to validate live biotherapeutic products. As pharmaceutical companies shift focus from correlative studies to causative drug development, the demand for precision sequencing to meet regulatory standards for strain safety and identification has intensified. This trend is supported by significant investment, such as the $6 million funding secured by 32 Biosciences in June 2025 to advance its gut microbiome platform, as reported by Microbiome Times. Furthermore, strategic collaborations like the July 2025 exclusive agreement between MaaT Pharma and Clinigen to streamline market access for microbiome therapies further confirm the industrial reliance on high-quality genomic data.

Market Challenges:

The absence of standardized protocols for laboratory procedures and data analysis serves as a critical barrier to the Global Microbiome Sequencing Service Market. Differences in bioinformatics pipelines and DNA extraction techniques frequently result in inconsistent data outputs, creating challenges when comparing results across various institutions or studies. This lack of reproducibility imposes significant hurdles for regulatory validation, as agencies mandate robust and consistent data to approve new diagnostics and therapeutics. Consequently, concerns regarding data quality discourage investment and delay the transformation of microbiome research into marketable clinical products, thereby dampening the volume of commercial sequencing contracts.

This challenge is further illustrated by recent industry data concerning data utility. In 2024, the Pistoia Alliance reported that 48% of life science professionals cited the lack of metadata standardization as a primary obstacle to effectively utilizing experimental data. This statistic underscores that inconsistencies in data handling remain a widespread issue that diminishes the value of sequencing results. As long as these standardization gaps persist, the market will struggle to provide the reliable, actionable insights required to foster widespread industrial adoption.

Market Trends:

The integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for complex data interpretation is becoming a key trend to manage the intricacies of multi-dimensional microbial datasets. As the volume of metagenomic data increases, traditional bioinformatics tools often fail to detect non-linear relationships between host phenotypes and microbial taxa, driving the industry to adopt advanced computational models for deeper functional analysis. These AI-driven frameworks are crucial for translating raw genomic data into clinically useful biomarkers, enhancing the value of sequencing services beyond basic classification. Reflecting this shift, DNAstack announced a $17.5 million initiative in February 2025 to expand software for AI-powered discoveries in genomics and healthcare, highlighting the sector's strategic move toward computational infrastructure to maximize the potential of microbiome data.

Concurrently, the rise of Direct-to-Consumer microbiome testing and personalized nutrition is extending the market's reach beyond traditional clinical and academic spheres. Growing public interest in gut health is fueling the commercialization of sequencing-based wellness products, where providers interpret microbial profiles to offer actionable dietary and lifestyle advice. This trend shifts revenue streams toward high-volume consumer samples, requiring scalable processing pipelines distinct from low-volume research projects. Evidencing this growth, Microba Life Sciences reported a 29.6% revenue increase to $15.6 million in their August 2025 preliminary report, a rise explicitly linked to the growing adoption of their core testing products, validating the commercial viability of personalized microbiome insights.

Key Players Profiled in the Microbiome Sequencing Service Market:

Microbiome Insights

BaseClear BV

Clinical Microbiomics A/S

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

MR DNA (Molecular Research LP)

Prescient Medicine Holdings, Inc.

Rancho Biosciences LLC

Second Genome Inc.

Zymo Research Corporation

uBiome, Inc.

Report Scope:

Microbiome Sequencing Service Market, by Technology:

Sequencing by synthesis

Sequencing by ligation

Sanger sequencing

Others

Microbiome Sequencing Service Market, by Application:

Autoimmune Disorder

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Others

Microbiome Sequencing Service Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $326.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $442.31 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w3phot

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment