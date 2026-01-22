Seventy Years of Freshness and Family Standards for Ontarians

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year, Longo Brothers Fruit Markets (“Longo’s”) is proudly celebrating 70 years of serving Ontarians with family standards, local pride, and an unwavering commitment to quality. What began in 1956 as a small neighbourhood fruit market has grown into a trusted Ontario grocery brand with 43 stores across the province, all firmly rooted in community and guided by the same values that shaped its very first store.

Founded by brothers Tommy, Joe and Gus Longo, the business was built on a simple promise: We only serve our Guests what we would serve to our own families. That Family Standards philosophy continues to guide everything Longo’s does today, from sourcing fresh produce and partnering with Ontario farmers to delivering a remarkable Guest experience and service in every store.

“Seventy years is an incredible milestone to achieve, and I feel very proud,” said Anthony Longo, Executive Chair of Longo’s. “It’s also an incredible achievement that our purpose has been steadfast: we are, and will always be, a values-driven business built around our Guests, Team Members, partners, and community, just as my father and uncles intended.”

Longo’s was excited and humbled this week to learn that they were named the #1 Grocer in Ontario in the 2026 WOW Study by Léger, based on the opinions of thousands of recent visitors to grocery stores across Ontario. In a year where shoppers placed increased importance on both in-store experience and perceived value, this recognition reflects the continued focus on creating an efficient, welcoming, and Guest-first shopping experience.

Over the years, the award-winning grocer has continually evolved to meet the needs of modern shoppers. From early grocery delivery and prepared meals to online ordering, loyalty rewards, and convenient in-store experiences, Longo’s has remained true to its Ontario roots and people-first culture.

“Longo’s has grown thoughtfully over time, always with an eye toward the future and a respect for where we came from,” said Deb Craven, President of Longo’s. “As we look ahead, our focus is on continued expansion and innovation without compromising our values. Growth means nothing unless it’s grounded in trust, quality, and the strong relationships we’ve built with our Guests, Team members, and partners.”

A Year of Celebration

To mark the incredible milestone, Longo’s is celebrating the people who have been at the heart of its success. Throughout its anniversary year, Longo’s will roll out special celebrations, including official anniversary events, new products, great deals, in-store activations, and special opportunities for its loyal Thank You Rewards members.

Additionally, Longo’s is kicking off these anniversary festivities with a contest. To celebrate the 2026 Olympic & Paralympic Games in Italy and as Official Grocer of Team Canada, Longo’s is giving back to its valued members. Thank You Rewards members will have the chance to win $25,000 in cash to fund a dream trip to Italy, turning once-in-a-lifetime moments into unforgettable memories. Registered Thank You Rewards members can earn one entry into the grand prize draw with every $150 spent (in a single transaction) between January 22 and February 22. Members will also have the opportunity to win 70,000 Rewards points through a daily draw throughout the month, giving them even more chances to be rewarded during this exciting event!

The 70th anniversary is a moment of pride and of reflection for the Longo’s family and community.

“When we opened our first store in 1956, we never imagined what Longo’s would become,” said Gus Longo, Co-Founder. “To see the business 70 years later, with more than 43 stores and over 26 family members still involved, it is incredibly humbling. What matters most is that we’ve stayed true to who we are: a family business serving families.”

For 70 years, Longo’s has maintained its dedication and deep commitment to fueling healthier, happier lives through community, sustainability, supporting Canadian businesses, and fostering its long-standing multi-generational relationships with farmers and producers. It will continue to serve its Guests, Team Members, and community with high-quality and fresh ingredients through award-winning service and loyalty.

Hear from Longo’s leadership and family members reflect on 70 years in business by watching this video , and learn more about Longo’s 70th anniversary at longos.com/get-inspired/70-years/ .

