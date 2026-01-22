Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mannequin Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Mannequin Market is projected to grow from USD 6.07 Billion in 2025 to USD 7.82 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.31%.

These three-dimensional articulated or stationary forms are essential tools for the retail and fashion sectors, used primarily for visual merchandising to display apparel and accessories. The market is buoyed by the consistent expansion of the global apparel industry and the strategic need for physical stores to improve customer engagement through compelling product presentation. This dependence on brick-and-mortar infrastructure ensures sustained demand for display fixtures as retailers launch new outlets and renovate existing spaces. According to the National Retail Federation, retail sales were forecast to rise between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent in 2024, potentially reaching 5.28 trillion dollars, a growth trajectory that serves as a key economic engine for the mannequin market by validating ongoing investment in physical retail environments.

Despite the favorable impact of retail sector expansion, the market encounters significant hurdles regarding material sustainability and production costs. A major barrier to growth is the intensifying regulatory and consumer pressure to phase out traditional materials like fiberglass and plastics in favor of biodegradable alternatives. This shift compels manufacturers to transition to more expensive sustainable materials, disrupting established supply chains. Consequently, producers face the challenge of managing increased costs associated with these eco-friendly alternatives while trying to maintain market competitiveness, creating a complex operational landscape even as the fundamental demand for visual merchandising tools remains strong.

Market Drivers

The primary catalyst propelling the mannequin market is the expansion of the global apparel and fashion retail industry, where store footprint growth directly generates demand for visual display fixtures. As retailers increase their physical presence, the procurement of mannequins for new locations becomes a strategic priority, a trend illustrated by major fashion conglomerates scaling their operations to satisfy rising consumer demand. For instance, Inditex reported a sales increase of 10.4 percent in its 'FY2023 Results' in March 2024, reaching 35.9 billion euros, which underscores the vitality of the brick-and-mortar fashion sector that fuels orders for various display forms. This infrastructure development is further supported by broader economic stability which encourages capital expenditure; according to the International Monetary Fund, global growth was projected to hold steady at 3.2 percent in 2024, providing a conducive environment for continued retail investments.

Simultaneously, the rise of e-commerce is creating a need for high-quality product photography, extending the utility of mannequins beyond traditional shop windows. Online retailers are increasingly utilizing ghost mannequins and modular forms to create standardized imagery that replicates the in-store experience for digital shoppers. This shift compels brands to invest in specialized forms designed for photography studios to minimize post-production editing costs while maximizing visual appeal. The scale of this digital consumption drives significant backend demand for these fixtures. According to Adobe Analytics, January 2024, in the '2023 Holiday Shopping Report', consumers spent a record 222.1 billion dollars online in the United States during the holiday season, highlighting the massive volume of digital inventory that requires professional visual presentation using mannequin assets.

Market Challenges

A substantial obstacle hindering the growth of the Global Mannequin Market is the intensifying mandate for material sustainability and the associated escalation in production expenditures. Manufacturers are increasingly compelled to abandon cost-effective, traditional materials such as fiberglass and non-recyclable plastics in favor of biodegradable alternatives. This transition necessitates significant capital investment in research and development and the retooling of manufacturing facilities, which directly elevates the unit cost of display fixtures and squeezes profit margins for suppliers who cannot easily pass these costs to price-sensitive clients.

Furthermore, this shift is enforced by the aggressive environmental strategies of the retail client base, which impose strict compliance requirements on fixture vendors. According to the British Retail Consortium, in 2024, 85 percent of major retailers surveyed outlined sustainability as a key business driver. This widespread prioritization by the downstream market forces mannequin manufacturers to absorb the financial burden of disrupting established supply chains to source eco-friendly raw materials, thereby hampering immediate market expansion and limiting operational flexibility for legacy producers.

Market Trends

The Shift Towards Hyper-Realistic and Inclusive Body Representations is reshaping visual merchandising as brands align physical displays with the diversity of their customer base. Retailers are increasingly moving beyond standard sample-size forms to incorporate mannequins representing varied body types, ethnicities, and physical disabilities, driven by the need for authentic brand storytelling. This inclusivity is becoming a tangible operational standard rather than a niche marketing tactic, allowing brick-and-mortar locations to mirror the democratization seen in digital advertising. According to Primark, July 2025, in the 'Penneys Champions Inclusive Design with Launch of Wheelchair Mannequin and Comfort-Led Kidswear Range' report, the retailer successfully launched its first seated mannequin designed to represent manual wheelchair users across 22 flagship stores in nine countries, demonstrating the commercial scalability of inclusive fixture strategies.

Simultaneously, the Utilization of 3D Printing for Bespoke and Rapid Prototyping is revolutionizing supply chain agility and customization capabilities. This technology allows brands to bypass the time-intensive traditional mold-making processes, enabling the rapid production of custom figures based on real human scans for specific campaigns or flagship locations. This method significantly reduces lead times and supports local manufacturing, which lowers the carbon footprint associated with shipping heavy fixtures. According to FashionUnited, December 2025, in the 'Gymshark unveils debut New York flagship' article, the activewear brand showcased 3D-printed mannequins modeled directly on its athlete community within its new 13,000 square foot store, validating the technology's role in creating hyper-customized immersive retail environments.

