FHLB Des Moines Announces 2026 Affordable Housing Advisory Council Appointments

Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Housing and Community Investment Committee of the Federal Home Loan Bank Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines or Bank) Board of Directors appointed one new individual and re-appointed three individuals to the FHLB Des Moines Affordable Housing Advisory Council (Advisory Council). The members are selected for their knowledge and experience providing or promoting affordable housing and community economic development within the FHLB Des Moines district. The Advisory Council is made up of 15 leaders who represent a variety of community-based and not-for-profit organizations.

The role of the Advisory Council is to advise the FHLB Des Moines Board of Directors about the affordable housing and community lending needs of the Bank’s district.

New appointee

Kayla Schuchman, Minnesota – Assistant Commissioner, Single Family at Minnesota Housing





Re-appointed members

Christopher Perez, Alaska – Former Vice President of Programs at Rasmuson Foundation

Former Vice President of Programs at Rasmuson Foundation Sean Hubert, Oregon – Senior Advisor at Affordable Community Solutions

Senior Advisor at Affordable Community Solutions Angie Marshall, South Dakota – Administrator/Housing Improvement Program Manager at Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority





“The Bank is delighted to have Kayla as a member of the Advisory Council. She brings deep knowledge of Minnesota’s affordable housing needs to the Bank and a commitment to the communities she serves,” says Jennifer Ernst, FHLB Des Moines community investment director. “With such an experienced Advisory Council, we benefit from meaningful perspectives that help shape how FHLB Des Moines addresses affordable housing and community development needs throughout the district.”

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines is deeply committed to strengthening communities, serving 13 states and three U.S Pacific territories as a member-owned cooperative. We work together with more than 1,200 member institutions to support affordable housing, economic development and community improvement.

FHLB Des Moines is one of 11 regional Banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts and community development financial institutions. The Des Moines Bank is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding.