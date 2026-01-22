Clermont-Ferrand, January 22nd, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin completes the acquisition of Cooley Group

and creates a global leader in industrial coated fabrics

Michelin completed the acquisition of Cooley Group, under the terms announced on January 2, 2026, and after obtaining all the necessary approvals for the transaction.

Good strategic fit as both companies share the same commitment to innovation and high-quality products, while operating in complementary geographies.

Acquisition financed through available cash, preserving Michelin’s strong financial position.





Celebrating its 100th Anniversary in 2026 and headquartered in Rhode Island (USA), Cooley is globally recognized for its expertise in high performance polymer coated fabrics. The company is vertically integrated, with capabilities in weaving, knitting, and polymer extrusion.

Cooley Group designs and manufactures innovative and sustainable polymeric solutions for a wide range of applications including healthcare devices, waterproofing, water and chemical containment, and other custom mission-critical environmental solutions.

The company has 300 employees. It operates primarily in North America, where it has four factories (three in the USA and one in Canada). In 2025 Cooley Group reported revenue of $168 million.

