A New Era Unfolds: FARO and Creaform Combine to Form Two New Business Units

Lake Mary, FL, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake Mary, FL, January 22, 2026 — FARO Technologies and Creaform, businesses of AMETEK, Inc., are announcing a major new chapter in their evolutions which will reframe how industries approach metrology and reality capture. FARO’s 3D Measurement business segment combines with Creaform, giving rise to FARO CREAFORM, a business unit delivering rigorous dimensional measurement solutions providing practical certainty so manufacturing and maintenance teams can act decisively. In parallel, FARO’s reality capture business segment will become FARO INSIGHT, a business unit that will focus on delivering world-class reality capture solutions transforming the physical world into actionable insights that teams can trust. By design, this reorganization is intended to deliver greater value to customers, accelerate innovation, and create synergies that support growth and long‑term growth.

Under the leadership of Fanny Truchon, FARO CREAFORM aims to make metrology more mobile, usable, and transformative, giving manufacturers better outcomes, a superior experience and a single point of contact for the complete portfolio. Led by Dietmar Wennemer alongside Virtek Vision, FARO INSIGHT will deliver a reality capture ecosystem that moves teams from field data to impact, enabling seamless capture, point cloud conversion, and data management and sharing for digital‑twin workflows across AEC&O, public safety, and geospatial.

“FARO CREAFORM is more than a consolidation. By combining the strength of two leaders, we’re opening possibilities that will empower industries to move from hindsight to foresight. FARO CREAFORM aims to become the undisputed leader in portable metrology”, explained Fanny Truchon, Business Unit Manager of FARO CREAFORM.

“FARO INSIGHT’s approach is simple: we want to digitize the world. Our hardware and software solutions reduce ambiguity to help track building progress, document changes, digitize crime scenes, structures, mines, forests, and landscapes to provide insights customers can build on”, added Dietmar Wennemer, Business Unit Manager at FARO INSIGHT and Virtek Vision.

Building on FARO’s more than 40 years of leadership in 3D measurement and reality capture and Creaform’s handheld metrology innovation since 2002, this next phase introduces a unified structure designed to ensure continuity, provide clear, timely information, and maintain the trust customers and partners expect.

About FARO CREAFORM

With headquarters in Lévis, Québec, Canada and Lake Mary, Florida, USA, FARO CREAFORM is the result of the combination of FARO’s renowned 3D Measurement business segment and Creaform’s innovative metrology solutions. With roots dating back to 1981, FARO has been a global leader in portable measurement arms, laser trackers, and reality capture technologies. Creaform, founded in 2002 in Lévis, Québec, has revolutionized handheld 3D scanning and automated inspection, serving thousands of professionals in automotive, aerospace, manufacturing, and research. Together, FARO CREAFORM empowers quality, production, maintenance and design teams to work faster, smarter, and with total confidence, unlocking better outcomes and superior experiences across manufacturing workflows. FARO CREAFORM is a business unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of over $7.0 billion.

About FARO INSIGHT

Headquartered in Korntal, Germany, FARO INSIGHT builds on FARO’s legacy in digital reality, offering advanced solutions for reality capture, laser projection, and vision systems. FARO, established in 1981, has been at the forefront of 3D laser scanning and reality capture for architecture, engineering, construction, and public safety. FARO INSIGHT enables teams to capture, understand, and share reality data with confidence, supporting decision-making in construction, geospatial, and investigative fields. FARO INSIGHT is a business unit of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global provider of industrial technology solutions serving a diverse set of attractive niche markets with annual sales of over $7.0 billion.

