Clearly You Medical Aesthetics Elevates Laser Tattoo Removal in Bowie, Maryland

BOWIE, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Residents of Bowie and the surrounding Prince George’s County area can now access the gold standard in tattoo removal technology at Clearly You Medical Aesthetics . Featuring the powerful Astanza Trinity laser system , the physician-led clinic provides a safe, effective, and sophisticated solution for those looking to modify or completely erase unwanted ink. This advanced technology ensures that DMV residents no longer have to travel far to find a regional leader in specialized laser tattoo removal.

Founded in 2025 by Saida Sanusi, M.D., Clearly You Medical Aesthetics was built on a foundation of medical excellence and patient-centered care. By integrating the Astanza Trinity, a triple-wavelength laser system, the clinic can now provide comprehensive treatments for the most complex tattoos.

The Astanza Trinity is FDA-cleared and renowned for its ability to treat all tattoo ink colors on all skin types. Unlike standard lasers that struggle with stubborn green and blue pigments, the Trinity utilizes three distinct wavelengths to shatter ink particles without damaging the surrounding skin tissue.

“Our goal at Clearly You Medical Aesthetics is to provide our patients with the best results possible using the safest technology available,” says Dr. Sanusi. “The Astanza Trinity allows us to treat the widest spectrum of colors and skin tones with confidence, ensuring that every patient receives a customized and effective treatment plan.”

Clearly You Medical Aesthetics offers a versatile range of removal options to meet the unique goals of every patient:

Complete Removal: For those looking to return their skin to its natural appearance.

For those looking to return their skin to its natural appearance. Selective Removal: Removing specific names or elements while leaving the rest of the tattoo intact.

Removing specific names or elements while leaving the rest of the tattoo intact. Fading for Cover-ups: Lightening an existing tattoo to provide a cleaner canvas for tattoo artists to apply a new design.



As a physician-led clinic, Clearly You Medical Aesthetics prioritizes clinical safety and professional oversight. Patients can expect a thorough consultation where Dr. Sanusi evaluates the tattoo’s age, ink depth, and the patient’s skin type to determine the most efficient path to clear skin.

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit clearlyyoumedspa.com or call (301) 461-4880.

About Clearly You Medical Aesthetics

Located in Bowie, Maryland, Clearly You Medical Aesthetics is a medical spa specializing in tattoo removal and aesthetic treatments. Led by Saida Sanusi, M.D., the clinic offers a range of services designed to help patients look and feel their best, with a primary focus on safe, effective laser tattoo removal.