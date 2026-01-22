Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges StubHub Holdings, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against StubHub Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: STUB) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub securities pursuant to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's September 17, 2025 initial public offering ("IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/STUB.

StubHub Case Details

This Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state:

(1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors;

(2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months (“TTM”) free cash flow;

(3) as a result, the Company’s free cash flow reports were materially misleading; and

(4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What's Next for StubHub Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/STUB. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in StubHub you have until January 23, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to StubHub Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for StubHub Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

