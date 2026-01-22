Tokenopoly Launches on Ethereum Testnet, Bringing U.S. Housing Data On-Chain

Norwalk, CT, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokenopoly, a Web3 platform exploring new ways to interact with residential real estate data, today announced the launch of its public testnet on Ethereum. The testnet allows users to mint, stake, and trade on-chain tokens linked to real U.S. housing valuation data—without owning property, taking on mortgages, or managing physical assets.

Users can access the testnet at sepolia.tokenopoly.io and join the Tokenopoly Discord to participate in discussions, report feedback, and help shape future iterations of the platform.

Tokenopoly transforms housing data into on-chain, tradable signals, enabling participants to gain synthetic exposure to U.S. residential real estate using stablecoins. Each property on the platform is backed by real-world valuation inputs and governed by transparent smart contracts, creating a programmable and composable way to engage with housing markets.

"Our goal with Tokenopoly is to rethink how people access real estate—not through ownership, but through data, liquidity, and on-chain primitives," said Farhan Memon, founder of Tokenopoly. "The testnet is about learning in public, stress-testing assumptions, and building with the community before anything moves to mainnet."

"We're also treating housing data as culture, not just finance," said Farhan Memon. "By curating collections like "Iconic Celebrity Homes" and "Billionaire Row," we're merchandising real estate signals the way people already engage with collectibles—through stories, status, and shared cultural reference points. It's about making housing markets legible, interesting, and participatory in a new way."

Tokenopoly sources is property information from Rentcast, a leading provider of real estate data with access to more than 140 million listings. Rentcast operates completely independently from Tokenopoly.

"The RentCast Automated Valuation Model (AVM) has been tested and refined against millions of real estate properties across the United States, and we are confident that it can deliver accurate and timely property valuations at scale. We are excited about the launch of Tokenopoly, and look forward to seeing how its platform combines trusted real estate data with emerging blockchain-based experiences to engage a new generation of users," said Anton Ivanov, Founder and CEO of RentCast.

The testnet release includes:

Property minting tied to real U.S. housing data

USDC Stablecoin staking mechanisms

Tradable property-linked tokens governed by a marketplace that matches buyers and sellers

Tokenopoly's testnet is designed for builders, crypto-native users, and researchers interested in the intersection of real-world data, DeFi mechanics, and housing markets. All activity on the testnet uses test assets only and does not represent real-world ownership or investment.

ⓘ About Tokenopoly



Tokenopoly is a Web3 project exploring synthetic, on-chain access to U.S. residential real estate through real housing data, stablecoins, and programmable market mechanisms. The site is founded by Farhan Memon, a former executive of Mastercard International and JP Morgan Chase. The platform is building in public, starting with testnets, to experiment with new models of liquidity, price discovery, and participation in housing markets.



ⓘ About Rentcast



RentCast is a leading vendor of property and rental data in the United States, providing dozens of data points and information on 140+ million property parcels and real estate listings across the country. RentCast enables its clients to enrich their real estate applications, business workflows, internal analytics, and consumer products with real-time property, valuation, and rental data. RentCast launched in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.



