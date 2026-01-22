TRREB Survey Results To Help Share Future Direction

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) has released findings from the most comprehensive survey ever conducted of its membership. The poll, a key element of the Your Voice, Our Future campaign, provides valuable insights into the opinions of Members, outlining where they are satisfied with TRREB services, where they want to see improvements, and their priorities for the future.

About four in ten Members report being satisfied with their overall membership experience, while roughly three in ten feel neutral.

In an email to the membership, TRREB President Daniel Steinfeld said, “Neutral responses tell us there is room to improve and an opportunity to better demonstrate value.”

Pollara Strategic Insights conducted the Member survey in late November and early December.

Asked about areas in need of improvement, Members indicated they want to see stronger representation of their interests, greater transparency, and clearer explanations of how decisions are made and how fees are used.

Members rated MLS® tools and market data as the most valuable services, while nine out of ten say the information TRREB provides is relevant. About three in five said TRREB is responsive to their needs.

Looking ahead, Members identified three priorities for 2026, including strengthening public trust in REALTORS®, increasing transparency and accountability, and modernizing MLS® tools and technology.

The survey marks the first stage of the Your Voice, Our Future consultation. Over the coming months, TRREB Members have the opportunity to take part in a series of focus groups and town halls, leading up to a full report to the membership in the spring.

In his email to Members, Daniel Steinfeld emphasized, “As your President, my priority is straightforward: to listen to you, understand what matters most, and make sure your voice helps shape the direction of TRREB.”

About TRREB:

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board, with over 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property, and communities.