Real Estate Expert Kyle Powers of Manhattan Shares Smart Checklist for First-Time Homebuyers for HelloNation

MANHATTAN, Kan., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What steps should first-time buyers take to make smart financial choices when buying a home? A recent HelloNation feature highlights expert insights from Real Estate Expert Kyle Powers of Manhattan, Kansas, who outlines a practical roadmap for navigating the local housing market. In a HelloNation article, Powers discusses prequalification, budgeting, and long-term planning as key parts of a first-time buyer’s checklist.

The article explains that the first move in buying a home should be securing prequalification and preapproval for a home loan. This allows buyers to understand their maximum loan amount based on credit score, income, assets, and existing debts. A preapproved buyer presents a stronger offer to sellers, showing financial readiness and increasing the likelihood of an accepted bid. Without preapproval, Powers notes, buyers risk spending valuable time on homes outside their real budget.

Powers also stresses the importance of balancing financial approval with lifestyle comfort. A lender might offer a large loan, but the purchase price of a home should still fit within a buyer’s overall spending plan. Factors such as credit card payments, car prices, and savings goals should all be considered. A smart budget ensures that mortgage payments remain manageable long after the excitement of buying a home fades.

Local market conditions in Manhattan require additional planning. Riley County property taxes vary by school district, sometimes adding hundreds of dollars each month when folded into a mortgage. Seasonal expenses also matter. Kansas winters bring snow and ice, which increase costs for snow removal and maintenance. These hidden expenses are part of the real cost of homeownership and should be factored into the purchase price.

The HelloNation article points out that choosing the right location is a vital step in home buying. Single-family homes near Kansas State University and Aggieville offer walkability and convenience, while quieter neighborhoods may appeal to families seeking more privacy and parking space. Powers encourages buyers to balance short-term convenience with long-term priorities before deciding on a location.

Another key part of the checklist involves evaluating potential resale value. Homes near the university often attract steady demand, but prices can fluctuate with the academic cycle. In contrast, properties in stable neighborhoods tend to hold their sale price more consistently. Buyers who consider resale early are better positioned to protect their investment if they decide to move later.

Working with an experienced real estate agent helps first-time buyers understand the nuances of the local market. Agents familiar with interest rates, active duties at Fort Riley, and regional trends can help clients find suitable homes and avoid overpaying. Many properties move quickly during spring and summer, especially as students, faculty, and military families transition between semesters or postings. Timing purchases around these market conditions can make a major difference in both price and availability.

Powers also reminds buyers to assess all sources of financing. Options may include traditional banks, credit unions, or government-backed loans. Comparing offers ensures buyers receive favorable interest rates and loan terms. Reviewing one’s credit report and improving a credit score before applying can lead to better approval outcomes and long-term savings.

Transparency is another focus of Powers’s approach. Understanding the full scope of financial information, including debt-to-income ratios, assets, and repayment obligations, allows buyers to move confidently through the process. A well-informed buyer avoids surprises and sets realistic expectations for their first home purchase.

“Buying a home in Manhattan, Kansas, can feel overwhelming, but careful preparation makes it achievable,” Powers said. “Preapproval, budgeting, and understanding hidden costs all help ensure that the home is both financially sound and personally suitable.”

According to the HelloNation feature, Haven Real Estate Group at eXp Realty, LLC, led by Kyle Powers, provides hands-on guidance for clients in Manhattan and the Kansas City area. The team helps first-time buyers understand market conditions, evaluate sale price trends, and plan for future maintenance or resale. With the right steps and professional guidance, new homeowners can make confident decisions and build long-term financial stability.

