Sutter County Agribusiness Leader and RVCB Founding Director Named Businesswoman of the Year

YUBA CITY, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- River Valley Community Bank is proud to announce that founding Board Director Nicole Montna Van Vleck has been named Businesswoman of the Year by the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce. Van Vleck will be honored at the Chamber's Annual Dinner & Business Awards on Friday, January 23, 2026.

Van Vleck is President and Chief Executive Officer of Montna Farms in Yuba City, California, a family-owned operation and major grower of Japanese short grain specialty rice. As a third-generation rice farmer born and raised in Sutter County, she has established herself as a leader in both agriculture and working lands conservation. Through her forward-thinking leadership, Montna Farms has permanently protected over 4,000 acres through conservation easements, while supporting more than 230 wildlife species annually and demonstrating how rice farming and environmental stewardship can thrive together.

"Nicole has been an invaluable member of our board since River Valley Community Bank's founding in 2006," said John M. Jelavich, Chief Executive Officer & President of River Valley Community Bank. "Her deep understanding of agriculture, unwavering commitment to our region, and leadership in both business and conservation embody the values we hold at RVCB. This recognition is well-deserved, and we couldn't be prouder to have her as part of our team."

Throughout her career, Van Vleck has served as an advocate for California's farmers on numerous state and national associations. Her leadership has been recognized with prestigious honors including the Sacramento Business Journal's Women Who Mean Business and USA Rice Farmer of the Year. She is a graduate of the California Agricultural and USA Rice Leadership Programs.

"I am deeply grateful to be recognized by the Sacramento Metro Chamber alongside others who are committed to the strength of our region which includes Sacramento, Yolo, Placer, El Dorado, Yuba, and Sutter counties," said Van Vleck. "Being honored alongside my husband, Stan, who is the Businessman of the Year as multigenerational farmers and ranchers makes this especially meaningful, as both agriculture and community banking are central to long-term regional growth. We are proud to invest in our communities with a focus on stewardship, partnership, and the future."

The Sacramento Metro Chamber's Businesswoman of the Year award recognizes outstanding female business leaders who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to the Greater Sacramento region's economic vitality.

