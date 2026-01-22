Canadian Fiber Optics Announces New CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation (CFOC), a leading Alberta-based fiber broadband provider, today announced that seasoned telecom executive Allison Lenehan has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Allison Lenehan is an accomplished executive in the Canadian telecommunications industry. He has a strong track record of strategic planning and execution of telecom growth businesses, particularly in serving rural Canadians. He is passionate about developing and leading talented people to build sustainable, high-value customer-focused growth companies. His leadership experience is well-suited to guide the next phase of Canadian Fiber Optics, which is focused on continuing the buildout of its world-class fiber network to serve rural Canadians.

Allison is the Co-founder, and former President, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Xplore Inc. (formerly Xplornet Communications Inc.). At the time of his departure, Xplore was Canada’s largest rural-focused broadband service provider. During his tenure, the company had grown from a startup to serving hundreds of thousands of broadband subscribers across the country by building and operating one of the largest facilities-based broadband networks in rural Canada.

“I am delighted and honored to join the passionate and talented team at Canadian Fiber Optics,” said Lenehan. “We are at a critical inflection point, and with a world-class fiber network with incredible value to offer customers, we are poised for significant growth, both in Alberta and other parts of Canada. While we have a lot of work ahead, I’m energized by this next chapter.”

“On behalf of the entire board of directors and shareholders, I am excited to welcome Allison as Canadian Fiber Optic’s next CEO,” said Christophe Petit, Chairman of CFOC’s Board of Directors and Head of Tikehau Star Infra. “Allison is a strong leader, and he joins CFOC with the full support of our Board. Allison is a seasoned executive who will bring his strategic leadership, operating experience, and deep industry expertise to bear for CFOC and its stakeholders. We are confident that he will be an outstanding CEO with the skills and experience required to help us achieve our strategic objectives and enhance shareholder value.”

About Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation (CFOC), is a leading Alberta-based fiber broadband provider, offering internet connectivity over its 100% pure fiber optic network. Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation designs, builds, owns, and operates fiber optic networks, providing symmetrical, multi-gigabit bandwidth services to residential, business and enterprise customers in rural and remote communities. CFOC’s ownership group includes Tikehau Star Infra and the Bloomer Family Office. For more information about Canadian Fiber Optics Corporation please visit https://canadianfiberoptics.ca.

About Tikehau Star Infra

Tikehau Star Infra (TSI) is a U.S.-headquartered developer and manager of infrastructure assets in North America. TSI is a business line of Tikehau Capital North America LLC, which is a subsidiary of Tikehau Capital SCA (Tikehau Capital), a global alternative asset management firm with more than €50 billion of AUM as of September 30, 2025. TSI focuses on infrastructure investments across the transportation, social, environmental and telecommunications sectors. As of December 31, 2025, TSI has 19 investments with a total project cost of more than $15 billion USD at closing.

For inquiries, please contact:

Allison Lenehan

Chief Executive Officer

Inquiries@canadianfiberoptics.ca