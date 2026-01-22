FINDLAY, OH, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINDLAY, OH - January 22, 2026 - -

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller of TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC critiques how artificial intelligence (AI) has shifted from a productivity tool to a decision-shaping force inside organizations, creating measurable gains while exposing gaps in leadership judgment and accountability. Her statements are part of a current advisory initiative focused on helping executive teams govern AI use without eroding human decision authority.

"Artificial intelligence dramatically increases speed, but speed without discernment increases organizational risk," Adams-Miller said. "Leaders are gaining efficiency while quietly losing decision ownership, and that tradeoff becomes visible only when pressure is high and consequences are real." She added, "AI should amplify human intelligence. The moment artificial intelligence replaces critical thinking, performance becomes fragile."

Across industries, organizations report tangible benefits. Large professional-services firms have documented double-digit reductions in time spent on internal reporting after deploying generative AI tools. Financial institutions using AI-assisted forecasting report faster risk flagging and reduced manual review cycles.

Human resources teams adopting automated screening systems have reduced hiring timelines, though several companies have since reintroduced human review after discovering bias amplification in early models.

A study published in Nature Human Behaviour states that "machine-learning systems necessarily reflect the values, assumptions, and biases embedded in their training data and design," underscoring why some organizations have paused or recalibrated deployments (Mehrabi et al., 2021).

Research in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences further warns that "algorithmic decision systems can scale errors and biases more rapidly than human decision-making when governance structures are weak or absent" (Kleinberg et al., 2018).

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller notes that over-reliance on automated recommendations introduces a cognitive risk that organizations rarely track. "When leaders defer judgment to systems, neural pathways responsible for reasoning, emotional regulation, and strategic evaluation weaken over time," she said. "That erosion never appears on dashboards, but it shows up during crises, litigation, and reputational failures."

Her current advisory work focuses on integrating AI within defined decision boundaries, reinforcing human accountability, and training leaders to maintain reflective judgment under speed and scale. According to Adams-Miller, organizations sustaining long-term performance treat AI as an augmenting instrument rather than a decision-maker.

Recent reporting has reinforced these concerns. An investigative analysis in The New York Times cautioned that organizations deploying generative AI at scale are increasingly encountering "automation complacency," in which human oversight diminishes as systems become more confident, even when outputs are flawed (Metz, 2024).

A separate report in Harvard Business Review warned that many companies are "moving faster on adoption than on governance," noting that AI-driven decisions often lack clear accountability structures once outcomes cross departmental boundaries (Iansiti & Lakhani, 2024). Together, these critiques mirror Adams-Miller's warning that unchecked efficiency can quietly undermine leadership judgment and organizational resilience.

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller is available for individual and group advising and training, utilizing applied neuroscience modalities to strengthen performance, decision-making, and excellence in AI-integrated workplaces.

About Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller

Dr. Andrea Adams-Miller, the CEO of TheREDCarpetConnection.com, LLC, is an executive advisor and applied neuroscientist specializing in decision-making and performance under pressure, integrating neuroscience, behavioral science, and applied neuroscience tools and modalities for leaders operating in complex environments. She is a master practitioner and trainer for multiple modalities.

About The RED Carpet Connection

The RED Carpet Connection, LLC (TRCC) provides executive advising and applied neuroscience-based training for leaders and organizations navigating high-stakes decision environments. TRCC is an umbrella company for multiple supplementary companies that offer services including mind mastery, publishing, media and communication, interpersonal relationship skills, and artificial intelligence (AI).

