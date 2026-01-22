A new 244.4 million euros financing, extending the debt maturity and enabling the early repayment of the 2026 maturity

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, signed on December 30, 2025 a new 244 million euros corporate credit facility with a consortium of 12 banks. This new facility refinances and proactively extends the existing corporate credit facilities maturing in 2026. In addition, it supports the implementation of the SPRING plan announced in September 2025. The facility is currently being syndicated and could allow the total amount to be increased beyond 244 million euros.

Robert Klein, Chief Executive Officer of Voltalia, said: “This syndicated financing will strengthen our financial flexibility to support the implementation of our SPRING plan, whose objective is to self‑finance growth while gradually reducing leverage. This transaction also reflects the confidence of our banking partners, whom we would like to warmly thank.”

This financing is fully aligned with Voltalia’s strategic priorities and is intended to support the implementation of its SPRING roadmap, notably through the development of new renewable energy projects, the optimisation of its asset portfolio, and the strengthening of its financial flexibility. This 244.4 million euros syndicated financing, with a 3‑year maturity partially extendable to 5 years, comprises a 146.6 million euros revolving credit facility and a 97.7 million euros term loan. The revolving credit facility includes a swingline1. The term loan features early repayment clauses, in line with the priorities defined under the SPRING (self‑financing growth and progressive deleveraging), while further strengthening the Group’s financial flexibility.

This financing benefits from optimized financial terms and helps extend the Group’s average debt maturity, in line with Voltalia’s disciplined financial management policy.

This syndicated credit facility finances activities contributing to climate change mitigation, in accordance with the European taxonomy and aligned with decarbonization objectives. The interest rate of this “impact” financing is margin‑adjusted if the following non‑financial performance targets are achieved: occupational health and safety performance, reduction of CO₂ emissions, and dual land use. As a Mission‑driven Company, Voltalia expects its partners, particularly its banking partners, to support and align with its non‑financial objectives.

The transaction was arranged with a diversified pool of leading French and international financial institutions -Arkéa Banque Entreprises et Institutionnels, Banco Santander, BNP Paribas, Bred Banque Populaire, Caisse d'Epargne et de Prévoyance de Bourgogne Franche‑Comté, Caisse d'Epargne et de Prévoyance de Île‑de‑France, Caisse d'Epargne et de Prévoyance Hauts‑de‑France, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Crédit Industriel et Commercial, Crédit Lyonnais, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE and Natixis, reflecting the strong confidence placed in Voltalia, the robustness of its business model and its long‑term growth prospects.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB) acts as Documentation Agent, BNP Paribas as ESG Coordinator, and Natixis as Facility Agent.

Voltalia was advised on this transaction by King & Spalding and Redbridge Debt & Treasury Advisory. The lenders were advised by Ashurst.

1 The swingline allows weekly drawdowns.







